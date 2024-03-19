CoreStack Recognized on the Prestigious 2024 CRN Tech Elite 250 List as a Top NexGen Cloud Governance Platform
Award Celebrates Standout Solution Providers Based in the U.S. and Canada
CoreStack is proud to be recognized as a CRN Tech Elite 250 winner, as this award directly reflects our continuous dedication to remaining at the forefront of the industry.”BELLEVUE, WA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CoreStack on its 2024 Tech Elite 250 list. This yearly compilation showcases solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada that have distinguished themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in the areas of infrastructure, cloud, and security.
— Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan, CEO of CoreStack
To help customers navigate today's IT complexities and harness the advantages of state-of-the-art technology, solution providers—ranging from strategic service providers and systems integrators to managed service providers and value-added resellers—strive to uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from prominent IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors' partner programs.
"CoreStack is proud to be recognized as a CRN Tech Elite 250 winner, as this award directly reflects our continuous dedication to remaining at the forefront of the industry," stated Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan, CEO of CoreStack. "We are committed to providing our clients with innovative cloud governance solutions that cater to their specific technological challenges. This recognition validates the hard work our entire team puts in to drive consistent customer success."
Leading enterprises are already leveraging CoreStack Governance, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, to govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. The CoreStack portfolio also includes CoreStack Assessments, a powerful assessment solution that streamlines and scales the cloud assessment process, allowing partners to run assessments against multiple cloud-native and custom frameworks.
"CRN’s Tech Elite 250 highlights leading-edge solution providers within the IT landscape, distinguished by their comprehensive technical proficiency, expertise, and commitment to achieving top-level certifications in critical technology areas," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "These solution providers persistently strengthen their capabilities to bring the advanced IT solutions to market that customers need."
Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.
About CoreStack
CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. The company’s portfolio includes two sets of multi-cloud solutions — CoreStack Governance, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, and CoreStack Assessments, a point-in-time assessment against Well-Architected Framework. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
