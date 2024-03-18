Mountain View cold case to see third trial after court ruling

The 6th District Court of Appeals ruled a third trial for suspect John Woodward would not violate his U.S. constitutional protections against "double jeopardy" — being tried twice for the same crime. Two previous trials ended with hung juries.
