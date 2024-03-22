Spark TS Showcases Innovations at ASLRRA National Conference and Executives Lead Multiple Education Talks
At ASLRRA Annual Conference, Spark TS to Participate in Key Education Sessions and Unveil Latest Rail Software and Service Innovations.
We're honored to participate at ASLRRA’s annual conference, helping champion the rail industry’s future with new software and services that enhance safety and operational efficiency.”ST. PAUL, MN, USA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spark TS, a transportation SaaS safety, compliance and drug & alcohol testing company, announces its participation at the upcoming American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA) Annual Conference & Exhibition in Kansas City, March 24 – 26. With a focus on enhancing rail operations through technology and service innovations, Spark TS will feature prominently in education sessions and exhibit new offerings at their booth.
— Katie Inouye, CEO and founder, Spark TS
Highlighting Transportation Industry Leadership:
Spark TS executives, Katie Inouye, CEO, and Holly Rainwater, Vice President of Drug and Alcohol Testing Programs, will contribute their expertise across four ASLRRA educations sessions, addressing key railroad industry challenges and advancements:
• Human Resources Super Session: What in the World is Going On? The Rise of Employment Legislation Across the Country.
• Young Professionals Super Session Roundtable: Facilitating Mentorship and Career Development in the Railroad Industry.
• Safety and Operations Session: Oral Fluid Testing – What the New Rule Means to Employers.
• Technology Session: Panel Discussion on Data Integration at Short Lines.
Transportation Technology Innovations on Display:
ASLRRA attendees are invited to visit the Spark TS booth #829 to discover their latest software technology and services, including Spanish Roadway Worker Training and drug and alcohol testing dispatching services with Rio Grande Pacific Corporation, tailored for modern railroad operations.
“Our active participation at ASLRRA underscores our dedication to advancing progress in the rail industry,” said Katie Inouye, Spark TS CEO and Founder. “We’re continually bringing new software and services to the market to help enhance transportation safety and operational efficiency.”
About Spark TS™
Spark TS, a third-party administrator, is a leader in offering safety and compliance software and services solutions for the railroad and transportation industries. Spark TS set the standards for the CFR Part 243 Training Rule implementation with Rail Tasker™, a railroad mobile application for building safer work environments including operations testing, safety alert briefings, training, and drug and alcohol program management.
For more information about Spark TS, visit SparkTS.net.
