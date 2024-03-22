Submit Release
Celebrate Fashion Loves Freedom On Montana Avenue Earn The Sweetest Rewards

Love to Walk on Montana and Dress to Own The Town...We're rewarding the sweetest fashion; beauty, dining, shopping gift cards www.FashionLovesFreedom.com

Love to support girl causes and Party for Good? Join The Rosé Social Club Paris to LA! www.TheRoséSocialClub.com

Attend The Sweetest Fashion Party at Rangoni most fashionable dinner dress wins a pair of Italian Heels www.TheSweetestHeels.com

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Fashion Party in LA on Saturday; fashionable win beauty, dining, shopping gift cards and surprise rewards.

Attend Fashion Loves Freedom. The sweetest fashion outfits win gift cards to Montana Avenue's Best Beauty, Dining & Shopping!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to help fund fulfilling experiences, and parties.

It's a Sweet Day in LA, on Saturday March 23rd, 2024 Recruiting for Good is Celebrating Women with 'The Sweetest Fashion Parties;' commemorating the launch of Girls Design Tomorrow and The Rosé Social Club.

Fashion Loves Freedom Rewarding The Best of Montana Avenue

The most fashionable attire will win beauty, dining, shopping gift cards; and sweet surprise rewards.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good, "From 12pm to 2pm on Montana Avenue, I will be rewarding beauty gift cards from Bellacures, Luxelabs Salon, Skin Laundry. Rewarding dining gift cards from Arts Table, Locanda Portofino, R+D Kitchen, and The Brothers Sushi. And shopping gift cards from Estell Boutique, Jill Roberts, John Kelly Chocolates, Kiehl's, Last Resort, Margaret O'Leary, MOSCOT, Ruti, and SAINT Candles, and TEXTURES...Finally, between 4pm-5pm; we're hosting a sweet fashion party at Rangoni Firenze 1510 Montana Avenue; most fashionable dinner dress wins a pair of Sweet Italian Heels!"

About

Girls Design Tomorrow is a meaningful mentoring program created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good. Girls who earn a meaningful sponsored experience will have access to sweet mentoring experts that will personally guide them 1 on 1; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that prepare them for life. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play

...Love Fine Dining, Luxury Shopping and Supporting Girls? Join The Club, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to fund 'Girls Design Tomorrow Mentoring Program;' and earn exclusive membership to The Rosé Social Club. Members enjoy gift cards to The Sweetest Restaurants, Shops, and Invite Only Beauty, Dining, and Shopping Celebrations www.TheRoséSocialClub.com LA to Paris.

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
