Wing Snob Soars: Plans to break 100 New Locations by 2025
Our multi-unit franchisees have allowed us to catch fire in record time.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wing Snob, the fast-casual, never-frozen chicken wing concept, continues on their path of rapid growth with explosive franchise expansion throughout the U.S. and Canada. Under the leadership of co-founders Brian Shunia and Jack Mashini, Wing Snob's approach to development and operations has really hit the mark, making it a top pick for franchisees. This has led to substantial growth in the past year and sets the stage for more success ahead.
Wing Snob’s business model focuses on creating customer satisfaction at every location. The brand crafts made-to-order traditional and boneless wings, using only premium, all-natural, never-frozen, and hormone-free chicken. With plant-based options and a lineup of 15 bold sauces, Wing Snob's menu is all about keeping it simple yet totally thrilling – there's something for every palate.
Wing Snob crushed growth in 2023, successfully opening 18 franchise locations, a significant milestone. With a total restaurant count of 41 locations at the start of 2024, the momentum continues with an impressive pipeline boasting over 100 additional national openings slated through 2025. To reach this goal, Wing Snob is strategically navigating both established and emerging markets, with several deals currently in development across Wisconsin, Kentucky, Illinois, Florida, Ohio, Texas, Michigan, and Canada.
Their revamped franchise portal, digital brand manuals, and sophisticated training system—coined Wing Snob University—simplify the franchisee process. Wing Snob’s explosive growth not only solidifies their status as a national powerhouse in the making but also symbolizes the triumph of visionary entrepreneurship in the competitive restaurant landscape of 2024.
“Our multi-unit franchisees have allowed us to catch fire in record time,” says Jack Mashini, Wing Snob Co-Founder. “It’s important for our group to target the right franchisees who are invested in the restaurant industry to not only grow our brand but to also spread the Wing Snob mission of high quality, quick service chicken wings,” added Founder Brian Shunia.
As the brand extends its reach, the Wing Snob team consistently refines its menu to craft a dynamic and unparalleled experience for every guest. The regular introduction of innovative sauces, rubs, sides, and entree options distinguishes Wing Snob in the fiercely competitive realm of chicken wing offerings, solidifying its standing as a standout player.
Wing Snob's menu boasts a diverse array of offerings, ranging from classic traditional and boneless wings to chicken sandwiches, tenders, and crispy chicken minis. The menu features a curated selection of 18 distinctive flavor offerings, including favorites like Chicken & Waffles, Snobby Q, Jamaican Jerk, and Hot AF. Keeping up with current culinary trends, the brand has expanded into the plant-based arena, offering cauliflower wings and chicken tenders crafted from Beyond Meat.
About Wing Snob®
Wing Snob® is dedicated to delivering the finest quality wings to its customers. Specializing in fresh, made-to-order wings with a diverse range of flavors, Wing Snob® operates as a modern, quick-service, fast-casual restaurant. With an array of unique sauces and rubs, Wing Snob® is equipped to satisfy even the most discerning wing critics. Wing Snob® prioritizes customer satisfaction by providing top-notch service and superior wing offerings. With a dedication to quality and innovation, Wing Snob® stands out as a premier destination for wing enthusiasts seeking unparalleled taste experiences, propelled by a rapidly expanding franchise model.
