Thanx Opens Offer Management to Partners, Enabling Restaurants to Reward Guests Anywhere They Engage

New Thanx APIs enable restaurant brands to create and issue targeted offers through any platform in their technology stack

Our customers can now create one reward, offer it to both loyalty and non-loyalty members, and send it out through any channel they want. That eliminates a lot of hassle.” — Zach Goldstein, CEO of Thanx.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thanx , the leading loyalty and guest engagement platform for restaurants, today announces Thanx Offer Management for Partners, enabling technology platforms to issue Thanx rewards directly through their own systems. Launching first with Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO), the autonomous B2C CRM, the integration gives restaurant brands a powerful new way to reward guests even when the interactions occur outside of Thanx, with the targeting, control, and built-in guest data that promo codes cannot deliver.For restaurant marketers, the announcement addresses a tradeoff that has persisted for years. Promo codes offer reach but come with real costs: promos get shared on coupon sites, redemptions occur without a known customer, and operators lose control over who gets rewarded, where, and when. Thanx rewards are different. Tied directly to known members in their Thanx CRM, they can be restricted by customer segment, location, channel, and time window, giving marketing teams precision and speed without depending on ops or finance to get an offer out the door. Third-party reward issuance now brings that same power to every platform a brand already uses to engage its guests."Every restaurant is unique, and so is its tech stack. By enabling our partners to issue Thanx rewards natively, we're making the entire ecosystem more powerful," said Zach Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Thanx. “Our customers can now create one reward, offer it to both loyalty and non-loyalty members, and send it out through any channel they want. That eliminates a lot of hassle.”Through the Thanx-Klaviyo integration, brands can now issue rewards directly within their Klaviyo campaigns and customer lifecycle flows.“Klaviyo is making a significant investment in restaurants because we see a clear need for more unified, flexible engagement infrastructure, and partnering with Thanx is a key part of that vision," says Mike Eng, GM of Restaurants, Klaviyo. "Together, we’re enabling brands to move beyond one-size-fits-all promo codes and instead deliver POS-connected rewards that are targeted, controlled, and measurable across any channel. It’s about giving restaurant marketers modern tools that actually drive incremental behavior without adding complexity.”“We’ve always believed in using best-of-breed tools, but only if they actually work together”, says Kristen Corral, co-founder, Tacotarian. ”What’s powerful about Thanx and Klaviyo is the depth of the integration. We’re not stitching together disconnected systems. We’re able to deliver targeted, trackable rewards seamlessly across our marketing channels. That level of coordination makes a real difference for our team and our guests.”With the first customers now provisioning Thanx Rewards in Klaviyo via the integration, this marks a first in a growing ecosystem of partners building on the Thanx platform. Ovation, the guest feedback and reputation management solution used widely across the restaurant industry, has also committed to completing its integration in Q3. Partners who are interested in integrating with Thanx rewards should reach out to partnerships@thanx.com.About ThanxThanx, Inc. ( www.thanx.com ) is the loyalty and guest engagement platform for restaurants. Thanx helps brands grow customer lifetime value by turning retention into a strategic, measurable growth driver. Thanx captures 5-10x more transactions than legacy solutions and uses that data to power personalized marketing, real-time lifecycle automation, and seamless digital experiences. 90% of Thanx customers grow first-party digital sales in year one, with most seeing 50% or more growth. Headquartered in San Francisco, Thanx was founded in 2011.About KlaviyoKlaviyo (CLAY-vee-oh) is an autonomous B2C CRM that powers more valuable customer experiences. We unify a flexible, scalable data platform, intelligence that gets smarter with every interaction, and action across Marketing and Service to help businesses turn real-time customer data into personalization at scale. High-growth enterprises like Mattel, TaylorMade, Glossier, Liquid Death, Daily Harvest and more than 193,000 other paying customers leverage Klaviyo’s actionable infrastructure and our more than 350 integrations to deliver measurable outcomes through faster, higher-quality experiences.

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