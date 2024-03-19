Police Car Upfitter Chooses College Station, Texas for New Location
Dana Safety Supply, the largest police vehicle builder in North America, has chosen College Station, Texas, as its 36th location to support Texas agencies.
With so much ground to cover, we’ve always felt that ‘closer is better’ when it comes to locations. Service can take the backseat if you have an assigned salesperson you rarely see.”GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some companies say “centrally located in your state” is good…but when you’re in a state the size of Texas, that just doesn’t cut it. Dana Safety Supply, a major police fleet upfitter, has announced their newest location central to their customers…College Station, Texas.
— David Russo, CEO, Dana Safety Supply
Serving the South Central Texas Territory and splitting the drive between their Houston and Round Rock (Austin) locations, the College Station location has some impressive characteristics:
• 14,000 Sq/Ft shop & warehouse space
• 4 ½ Acres of secure, fenced concrete parking pad, enough for 600+ vehicles.
• 15 Emergency Vehicle Technicians, bringing the in-state total to 100 and the total Texas employee count to over 125.
• Led by their tenured Regional General Manager, Chuck Geocaris, Regional Operations Manager, Ty Hadsell, Regional Sales Manager, Michael Jones, and over
10 Texas-based sales personnel to support the territory.
In 2023, Dana Safety Supply saw remarkable growth in the industry, building over 21,000 emergency vehicles, up from 14,000 in 2022. Their organic growth can largely be attributed to adding locations in areas where customers lack the service and turnaround required in the critical public safety space.
“This is our sixth location in the great state of Texas. We’re investing heavily in the state in both locations and personnel. With so much ground to cover, we’ve always felt that ‘closer is better’ when it comes to assets. Service can take the backseat if you have an assigned salesperson you rarely see. Likewise with your upfit location,” says David Russo, President and CEO of Dana Safety Supply. “You’re going to see additional growth into Texas, with another location to be announced very soon.”
While Dana Safety Supply is perhaps best known as a significant emergency vehicle upfitter, they are also master distributors for virtually all equipment used by law enforcement agencies, including SWAT/Tactical Gear, Body Armor, Duty Gear, Boots, Badges, and, in many of their states, weapons, and ammunition specific to law enforcement.
“Our structured Sales Team not only possesses deep vehicle equipment knowledge but also experience and support for our tactical and soft goods product categories,” Russo continues. This gives our customers a nearly seamless ‘one-stop shop’ experience, saving them valuable time.”
Dana Safety Supply is based in Greensboro, NC, and has 38 existing and pending locations across the United States. The company is always looking for experienced professionals in the market to join its team and encourages anyone interested to view available opportunities on its careers page.
