Town of Dennis, MA, Transforms Permitting and Licensing with OpenGov

Expected outcomes include shorter turnaround times for permits and significant time savings for licensing and permitting personnel.WAUWATOSA, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to eliminate time-consuming manual processes, the Town of Dennis, MA was looking for a modern solution. After a thorough search, it chose to partner with OpenGov, the leader in purpose-built software for our nation’s local governments.
Located 90 minutes from Boston, leadership in the Town of Dennis is always looking for ways to improve service delivery for residents. In the search for a new digital services platform, the Town of Dennis wanted a solution with efficient workflows that could provide a single, unifying document management system and an online permit portal for residents. Following an extensive search, it decided to partner with OpenGov Permitting & Licensing for its promise to process permits up to 4-5 times faster and help manage various application types efficiently.
With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the Town of Dennis will be able to realize significant enhancements in its operations. It looks forward to a streamlined permit process, digitized records for easy access, and the ability to offer residents an online permit portal. Expected outcomes include shorter turnaround times for permits and significant time savings for licensing and permitting personnel.
The Town of Dennis, MA, joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
