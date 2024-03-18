March 18 - Jeff Crank Qualifies for State Primary Ballot
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
News Release
Denver, March 18, 2024 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Jeff Crank, Republican candidate for United States House of Representatives District 5, has submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the June 25, 2024 State Primary ballot.
Candidates for United States House of Representatives are required to collect 1,500 signatures (or 10% of votes cast in the last election, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801, C.R.S. Jeff Crank submitted 2,839 valid signatures, eclipsing the 1,500-signature threshold.
Petition Verification Summary:
Number of qualified signatures submitted: 3,887
Number of entries rejected: 1,048
Number of entries accepted: 2,839
Number of valid signatures required: 1,500
