Turkmenistan has been admitted to the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkic Countries

18 March 2024

Turkmenistan has been admitted to the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkic Countries

On March 6, 2024, an extraordinary meeting of the General Assembly of the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the Turkic Countries was held.

During the meeting, the issue of accepting the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan into permanent membership in the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkic-Speaking Countries was considered.

Following the meeting, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan was admitted to the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkic-Speaking Countries.

The Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkic Countries was created in 2019, which is an effective platform for the further development of trade and economic cooperation between the Turkic states. Currently, the Union includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan. Hungary and Northern Cyprus are observer members.

