AG Reyes Demonstrates VirTra Training Program to Legislative Interns

Today our interns for the 2024 legislative session capped off their time with the UAGO by participating in our VirTra training program. VirTra is an immersive law enforcement simulation that the UAGO uses to train our law enforcement personnel.

By participating in VirTra immersive modules, trainees get the opportunity to experience a fraction of the pressure that comes with the difficult, life-changing scenarios that our brave LE personnel face every day.

We are grateful for our interns, whose boundless energy and curiosity help our office better serve the people of Utah. They will always be a part of the UAGO family.

