Zone 7 Water Agency Streamlines Procurement Processes with OpenGov

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wanting to eliminate cumbersome manual steps and paper-based processes from its procurement work, the Zone 7 Water Agency, CA, was looking for a streamlined solution. After a detailed search, it decided to partner with OpenGov , the leader in procurement software for the public sector.Located 45 minutes from San Francisco, leadership in the Zone 7 Water Agency is renowned for its commitment to effective governance and community service. In the search for a new platform, they wanted a system that could provide a single source of truth for procurement data and help standardize operating procedures in solicitation development. Seeking a solution to these issues, the Zone 7 Water Agency was impressed by the automated solicitation development offered by OpenGov Procurement , which promised to significantly streamline its procurement work.With OpenGov Procurement, the Zone 7 Water Agency will soon have access to transformative tools to support its procurement work. The agency’s ability to leverage an end-to-end solution, with tools for all procurement needs from solicitation development to contract management, represents a major upgrade. In addition, the adoption of OpenGov is set to reduce review times significantly and streamline contract management, offering an intuitive and efficient platform for both the Agency and vendors.The Zone 7 Water Agency joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.