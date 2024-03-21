Nominations Now Open for Prestigious Financial Educators Day Awards
Founding member of the Massachusetts Financial Educators Council, Ellis Cropper, is recognizing people for the Financial Educators Day Awards.
True freedom comes with financial freedom. Financial educators have the power to inspire positive societal change.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts Financial Educators Council (MFEC) Advisory Board, led by founding member Ellis Cropper, is encouraging residents statewide to nominate excellent financial educators to be considered for one of the annual Financial Educators Day Awards. Nominations are open in March for these honors, which will be awarded on National Financial Educators Day – the last Friday in April, which in 2024 falls on April 26.
You may enter a nomination here - nominate yourself or another for Financial Educators Day.
Financial Educators Day is just one observance during the month of April, which has been officially celebrated as National Financial Literacy Month since 2004. That year the U.S. Congress voted to devote that month to raising public awareness about the importance of financial education and how much Americans need it. The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) – the parent organization of the MFEC – created Financial Educators Day to pay tribute to those financial educators around the country who are champions of financial wellness in their communities.
Ellis Cropper, Army Major (Retired), holds ChFC® and CLTC® credentials and has worked as a financial professional for New York Life Insurance for the past six years. Chosen as the founding member of the MFEC in 2023, Cropper now leads the push to bring financial education campaigns to Massachusetts communities. Today he’s calling on Bay State residents to nominate financial educators who have made a difference in their lives to receive this honorable recognition.
Cropper has seen first-hand how people’s financial wellness affects all aspects of their lives. “True freedom comes with financial freedom,” Ellis believes. “Money has an impact on every area of life, and this country won’t move in the right direction until more people have achieved financial stability.” Financial education is the key to helping people change their behaviors so they become free to change things that affect them. Thus good financial educators have the power to inspire positive societal change.
To give financial teachers around Massachusetts their due, Ellis encourages everyone who has met one to nominate these community champions to receive Financial Educators Day awards.
“Financial educators are the people pushing the financial wellness movement forward at the community level,” comments Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC. “We established Financial Educators Day as a chance to give them the recognition they deserve.”
In his role on the MFEC Advisory Board, Ellis Cropper spearheads financial wellness activities in his hometown of Worcester and all across Massachusetts. Cropper and the committee look forward to recognizing Massachusetts financial educators this Financial Educators Day.
The Massachusetts Financial Educators Council℠ is one state-level chapter of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC). The NFEC – a Certified B Corporation and Accredited Provider of financial education through IACET – mobilizes a worldwide team of champions and advocates, empowering them with state-of-the-art resources and training to raise the financial health of global communities.
