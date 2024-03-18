Give Happy Foundation Announces Inaugural Fundraising Event: Wine and Bites
Nonprofit event celebrates the power of giving back and provides a platform for Las Vegas leaders to spark community support.
We believe in creating a symbiotic relationship where business success and social good enhance each other, setting a new standard for how companies engage with their communities and the world at large”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Give Happy Foundation (GHF) is a unique nonprofit organization that aims to unite businesses and individuals passionate about using commerce for a cause. GHF is thrilled to announce its first-ever fundraising event. "Wine and Bites" is scheduled for April 22nd, 2024, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Garagiste Wine Room in Las Vegas.
The "Wine and Bites" event is more than just a gathering; it is a call to action for companies and individuals who believe in making a positive impact through their business practices. The funds raised will support the pillars of the Give Happy Foundation - the environment, the Las Vegas community, and the arts - furthering its mission to assist those in need and promote a sustainable, community-focused future.
For $60.00, attendees will enjoy an evening filled with fine wine, exquisite charcuterie, and the inspiring story of GHF's journey from a simple idea to a formidable force for good in the community. Each ticket includes two glasses of wine and a selection of gourmet charcuterie curated to provide a delightful experience while supporting a noble cause.
By participating in this event, attendees will align themselves with a community of forward-thinking supporters dedicated to making a difference in the world. "Through 'Wine and Bites,' we're not just raising funds; we're cultivating a community of like-minded businesses and individuals who understand the profound impact of integrating giving back. We believe in creating a symbiotic relationship where business success and social good enhance each other, setting a new standard for how companies engage with their communities and the world at large," said Rhiannon Andersen, President of the Give Happy Foundation.
Tickets are limited, so secure a spot today and join a movement that believes in the power of business as a force for good.
For those interested in supporting the Give Happy Foundation’s mission or expanding a business’ philanthropic efforts through partnership, please contact info@givehappyfoundation.org.
About Give Happy Foundation
The Give Happy Foundation is a unique foundation with a mission to facilitate and amplify responsible giving opportunities for individuals and organizations to positively impact creative expression, the environment, and the Las Vegas community.
