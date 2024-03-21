Albert Bichot Wines Take To The High Seas
A bottle of wine is thrown to celebrate the Grain de Sail II before it sets off. Photo: Mathys Nicolas
The Cargo-Ship Grain de Sail Crosses The Atlantic With Wines From The HouseNEW YORK, NY, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Committed to an environmental approach for over 20 years, Maison Albert Bichot continues to innovate to find solutions to reduce its carbon footprint. Having recently reworked the range's packaging to offer more eco-responsible bottles, the teams are now focusing on improving the sustainability of wine transport.
It's time for the cargo ship Grain de Sail to leave the port of Saint-Malo for her maiden voyage! Inaugurated last month after almost 4 years of research and development, the sailboat offers a modern, sustainable way of transporting goods across various commercial shipping routes.
The schooner's first stop is New York. The crossing is scheduled to take 24 days, 99% of the time under sail, reducing CO2 emissions by around 95% compared with conventional freight. This eco-responsible mode of transport also aims to reduce noise pollution and collisions with living creatures to preserve the seas and oceans.
Albert Bichot Commits to the Environment with Grain de Sail
With a view to sustainability, the House entrusts the sailboat with the transport of a pallet of wines to be delivered to New York. This is in line with the eco-responsible actions already undertaken by the House: new 100% biodegradable and recyclable cotton labels, FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified cardboard made from at least 82% recycled materials, 80-90% recycled glass bottles, natural corks from sustainably managed cork forests.
While its Domaines in Côte d'Or and Côte Chalonnaise have been certified organic for several years, its Domaine in Chablis, certified HVE level 3, is currently undergoing conversion and will be certified organic from the 2025 vintage.
This new form of commitment also echoes Maison Albert Bichot's support for the Tara Océan Foundation, which Albéric Bichot accompanied on the Microbiomes Mission to Antarctica.
The Cargo Sailboat, A Sustainable and Innovative Transport Solution
This unique boat is built entirely of aluminum, ensuring lightness, strength, and recyclability. Its downwind sail area is 520 m2, allowing it to sail well into the wind and reach a merchantable speed of 8 knots. The construction of the sailboat has been designed around the cargo hold to guarantee the transport of goods in the best possible conditions. With a capacity of 50 tons, it is refrigerated by green energy, and hygrometric readings are taken daily to guarantee the proper preservation of sensitive foodstuffs.
After the stopover in New York, the sailboat will head back to the Caribbean to load the hold with chocolate and coffee to take back to Saint Malo.
About Maison Albert Bichot: Albert Bichot owns 107 hectares of vines spread over 6 exceptional Domaines, 4 of which are certified organic, in Burgundy's most prestigious appellations. Backed by its expertise as a winemaker, Albert Bichot also selects and buys grapes and musts from loyal partners, and vinifies them with the same care at its own Domaines. It's a philosophy that guarantees the production of great wines that reflect their terroir of origin and convey the emotion that has made the House one of the greatest names in Burgundy.
Janet Mick
IT Public Relations
+1 212-941-5595
email us here