AHVAP Inaugural Class of Executive Leaders Fellowship Program Announced
AHVAP Announces the industry's first and only 10-month Fellowship program for healthcare value analysis leaders to advance the specialty across the continuum.
The launch of the industry's first and only Fellowship Program for healthcare value analysis leaders represents the monumental commitment of AHVAP to our specialty across the healthcare continuum.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) is announcing the formal kickoff of the industry's first and only dedicated leadership Fellowship Program for Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals and Leaders. The AHVAP Executive Leaders Fellowship Program is a 10-month, rigorous immersion experience led by expert faculty with extensive experience in developing healthcare leaders. Participants in this Fellowship will receive 60+ hours of formal training and up to 100 hours of experiential learning outside of the formal classroom. This program is part of the ongoing commitment of AHVAP's leadership to strengthening the specialty of Healthcare Value Analysis. This comprehensive program culminates with each member of the Fellowship cohort delivering a formal presentation of their Fellowship Project at the AHVAP Annual Conference and Industry Partner Expo. Through this exchange of learning, networking, research, and application based practice, the entire specialty will benefit from these best practices.
— Dr. Hudson Garrett, Executive Director and Executive Vice President
The Fellowship program spans several core competency modules including: Getting to the Core, Understanding your Leadership Style, Emotional Intelligence & Resilience, Executive Presence, Leadership Presence, Creative Thinking, Extraordinary Service, Managing Emotionally Difficult Situations, Building Emotionally Engaged Teams, Strategic Change Management, Strategic Planning, Data-Driven Decision Making, and Becoming a Specialist. Each module will be delivered by global experts in their fields.
The Inaugural 2024 Cohort of the Fellowship Program includes AHVAP members and program candidates: Anne Marie Orlando, Karen Niven, Ashley Mitchell, Debbie Clark, Ashley Schroeder, Erin Arnold, Georgia Denise Robson, Gina Gilbert, Jodi Katz, Theresa Maas, Lisa Boyer, Victoria Presley, Nancy Palmer, Mary Harpole-Snider, Robin Lane, Dr. Karen Robbins, and Sarah Hobbs. Those selected for this inaugural cohort underwent a competitive admission process and rigorous review process with our Program Faculty.
The Program is led by Board-Certified Healthcare Executive, Clinician, and Leadership Coach, Dr. Hudson Garrett, and Experienced Healthcare Leader and Clinician Dr. Ruth Carrico. Additional Fellowship Program Faculty include Dr. Rick Ruperto, Paul Martinelli, Dr. Lisa Spruce, Joseph Machicote, and Kyle Atkins. The experience of these faculty represent over 250 years of professional experience.
This Fellowship program will create a leadership pipeline in the specialty of Healthcare Value Analysis that is critically needed to advance patient safety and improved clinical outcomes., reduce preventable harm, and reduce unnecessary costs.
Patients have high expectations for their care, and AHVAP stands ready to always deliver upon our partnership to the patients that we are charged with serving and our partnerships with both internal and external stakeholders. This Fellowship Program is part of our comprehensive approach to delivering the highest levels of value to healthcare in today's dynamic healthcare environment.
ABOUT AHVAP
AHVAP is the preeminent professional association and resource for healthcare value analysis professionals, leaders, and stakeholders in the healthcare continuum. The Association exists to ensure the delivery of high quality, safe, efficient, value-based care through the promotion of the IHI Quadruple Aim across the healthcare continuum of care in collaboration with our stakeholders.
