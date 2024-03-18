Submit Release
Ukraine Energy Support Fund in February 2024

In February, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund received an additional contribution from the European Union worth over EUR 46 million. This funding is designated for manoeuvrable generation solutions, urgent repairs of electricity, gas, and district heating infrastructure, and the deployment of decentralized renewable energy solutions, including meeting requests by Centrenergo to ensure uninterrupted energy supply in the winter period.

Throughout the month, the Fund continued the procurement of essential equipment, primarily for the electricity and combined power generation sectors. Items worth more than EUR 16 million were bought, with the majority consisting of various devices and equipment including a mobile substation (56%). Transformers accounted for 26%, while special purpose vehicles and fuel each covered 8%. These procurements are aimed at swiftly restoring the stable operation of Ukraine's energy system following recurrent attacks on its infrastructure.

