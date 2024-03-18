Dairy Queen Restaurants in Texas Celebrating First Day of Spring with Free Cone Day March 19
Texans know spring has arrived when they feel the warmth of the sun, bluebonnets begin to appear and Free Cone Day has arrived at DQ restaurants in Texas.”BEDFORD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Free Cone Day has become an anticipated annual tradition for DQ® restaurants in Texas, symbolizing the arrival of warmer weather and the joy of indulging in delicious frozen treats. This year, DQ restaurants in Texas will share smiles and sweetness with a free small plain cone at participating Dairy Queen restaurants on Tuesday, March 19, the first official day of Spring.
“Texans know spring has arrived when they feel the warmth of the sun, bluebonnets begin to appear and Free Cone Day has arrived at DQ restaurants in Texas,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “Creating family memories are priceless so we offer our biggest fans an opportunity to gather and enjoy a treat together on Free Cone Day.”
Plan a date with family and friends on March 19 to enjoy the world-famous DQ soft serve and celebrate the arrival of spring in Texas. Fans can share their favorite photos and tag @DairyQueenTX with the hashtag #freeconeday.
Throughout March, fans also can enjoy the Mint Brownie Blizzard® Treat which features the world- famous DQ soft serve blended with brownie pieces, choco chunks and cool mint to create the perfect Blizzard Treat to enjoy on St. Patrick’s Day.
For more than 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. To be the first to learn about Blizzard of the Month flavors, new product news from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council or find a store location, follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook or visit dqtexas.com.
There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.
