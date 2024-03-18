Bradykin's Winter Wonderland: Susan and Matthew Downing Co-Author Fifth Installment in Beloved Children's Series

Bradykin's Snowy Adventure Briley & Baxter Publications

Bradykin’s Snowy Adventure: A Family Tale of Winter Wonder

The idea to collaborate on a snowy adventure with my son, Matthew, was born during challenging times when my daughter, Megan, Matthew's sister, was frequently in and out of hospitals ..."” — Megan Downing, Bradykin Book Series Co-Author

HANOVER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications, a cherished purveyor of heartwarming children's literature, is delighted to announce the upcoming release of "Bradykin’s Snowy Adventure: A Family Tale of Winter Wonder" by award-winning author Susan Downing and her son Matthew Downing. Set to captivate readers of all ages, this fifth installment in the beloved Bradykin series promises to whisk families away on a snow-filled escapade, brimming with excitement, joy, and the magic of winter.

Scheduled for release on March 19th, 2024, "Bradykin’s Snowy Adventure" invites readers to join the Kins' slopeside vacation, where Bradykin and his family embark on a series of thrilling winter activities. From snowboarding to ski racing to snowmobiling, each page is filled with memorable delights that will warm the hearts of readers young and old. It is available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Inspired by their own experiences and love for skiing, authors Susan and Matthew Downing share the heartwarming backstory behind their collaboration on "Bradykin’s Snowy Adventure." Susan recalls, "The idea to collaborate on a snowy adventure with my son, Matthew, was born during challenging times when my daughter, Megan, Matthew's sister, was frequently in and out of hospitals for therapy and doctor appointments over 12 years. Matthew often accompanied us, and in those waiting rooms and hospital visits, I was constantly seeking diversions and happy thoughts to pass the time."

Reflecting on their shared love for skiing, Matthew adds, "Skiing was always our escape during those tough times. It's where we found moments of joy and freedom amidst the challenges."

Recognizing the power of diversion and joy during difficult times, Susan and Matthew decided to give back by providing the books they create to children in hospitals, schools, and non-profit organizations. Their aim is to offer a welcomed distraction and a source of happiness for children facing challenges like what their family experienced with Megan.

"Bradykin’s Snowy Adventure: A Family Tale of Winter Wonder" encapsulates the heartwarming journey of a family's snowy escapades, inspired by the Downings' own experiences and love for skiing. Through Bradykin's adventures, they hope to share the magic of winter, the joy of familial bonds, and the thrill of exploration with readers of all ages.

About the Authors:

Susan Downing, co-author of the Bradykin series, resides in Hanover, Mass., with her husband and their two magical Coton de Tulear companions, Bradykin and Baileykin. With more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage-lending industry and a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Fitchburg State University, Susan brings strong professional ethics, unwavering integrity and dedication to providing exemplary customer service to her writing endeavors. These skills, coupled with her sales and management expertise, have proven invaluable in the development and marketing of the beloved Bradykin series.

Matthew Downing, co-author of "Bradykin’s Snowy Adventure," holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from St. Michael’s College in Vt., specializing in business administration and management with a minor in accounting. Alongside his co-authorship, Matthew is actively involved in volunteering at Cradles to Crayons and The Genesis Foundation for Children, showcasing his commitment to community service. Instrumental in shaping the Bradykin brand, Matthew is also an experienced sales professional, with a heartfelt dedication to children and a passion for caring for his two Coton de Tulear dogs.

About Briley & Baxter Publications:

Founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula, Briley & Baxter Publications specializes in uplifting and inspirational narratives for children. Their books are available through major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, iTunes, and more. Ten percent of publishing royalties are donated monthly to different children's charities and organizations.