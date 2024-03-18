MPD Makes Arrest in Knife Assault

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest of a suspect in an assault involving a knife that occurred in Northwest.

On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at approximately 1:55 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1700 block of Lamont Street, Northwest. The suspect assaulted the victim with a knife and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, March 17, 2024, as a result of detectives’ investigation, 18-year-old Christian Martinez of Northwest, D.C. was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill.

CCN: 24038288