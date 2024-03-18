Submit Release
MPD Searching for Burglary Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are searching for the suspect who burglarized a home in Northeast D.C.

On Saturday, March 17, 2024, at approximately 11:28 p.m., the victim heard someone inside the home. The victim called out, and the suspect ran. It was determined that the suspect took the victim’s property and there were no signs of forced entry.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below: