Second Film in the 7 CHURCHES OF REVELATION Series - TIMES OF DECEPTION - In Theaters Tonight Only
The second film in the The 7 Churches of Revelation documentary series, Times of Deception examines the warnings found in these Biblical prophetic letters.
People have lots of questions, and The Bible Cinema Roadshow events help bring answers as an educational and inspiring experience.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thinking Man Films and the Bible Cinema Roadshow are sharing the second film in the The 7 Churches of Revelation documentaries, Times of Deception tonight only. Times of Deception investigates the final four churches and asks what important understandings are we to heed from the Biblical prophetic letters that point to the future. Distributed through Iconic Events, tickets and trailer are available at http://biblecinemaroadshowfilms.com/
— Tim Mahoney, Thinking Man FIlms
“This series on Revelation is needed now more than ever as we try to understand the world today as it applies to biblical events. Are we living in the last days? If so, how should we conduct ourselves?” said Tim Mahoney, founder of Thinking Man Films and the Bible Cinema Roadshow. “The response to the first film in theaters last week was encouraging. People have lots of questions, and The Bible Cinema Roadshow events help bring answers as an educational and inspiring experience.”
In the series, Investigative Filmmaker Christophe Hanauer travels to present-day Turkey, where the 7 Churches were located, to uncover the secrets of these prophetic letters. He uncovered many clues to the daily hardships of these 1st-century churches, and will educate you on how similar the hardships are to what the church faces today.
With a circle of scholars and theologians to provide historical and cultural insights, we begin to see connections to the modern world. Within these mysterious letters, we find keys to the heart of God for His Bride.
“The question of the end of time is of global interest. In this film, you will discover an urgent message for today,” says filmmaker Christophe Hanauer. “As we head into uncertain times, let us prepare ourselves to be faithful and true.”
View the trailer and purchase tickets here: http://biblecinemaroadshowfilms.com/
About Iconic Events Releasing:
A fast-growing name in event cinema, Iconic Events Releasing brings live and captured entertainment to movie theaters ranging from special events to traditional full-run releases. Programming includes live pay-per-view sports, horror & genre films, faith-based films, anime, concerts and music docs, and special repertory. Iconic Events theater network represents the country’s preeminent cinemas offering enhanced guest experiences, high-quality food & beverage service, and reserved seating. More information is available at https://iconicreleasing.com, Instagram: @IconicEventsNow Twitter: @IconicEventsNow Facebook: @IconicEventsNow YouTube: Iconic Events
About Thinking Man Films:
Thinking Man Films is a U.S. based production company owned by Timothy P. Mahoney. The company’s first film was Patterns of Evidence: The Exodus and led to the internationally successful Patterns of Evidence film series. We seek to produce balanced, high-quality films and media that encourage all to be thinking men and women. www.thinkingmanfilms.com
About Bible Cinema Roadshow:
The mission of Bible Cinema Roadshow is to “Transform Communities One Movie at a Time!” We do this by offering Bible-affirming investigative and inspirational films consistently in the local theater. We work alongside Pastors and Bible Champions in the community providing resources that encourage faith in the Bible. https://biblecinemaroadshow.com/
