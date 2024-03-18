Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,841 in the last 365 days.

Weekly Traffic Update: March 15, 2024

Traffic control changes for 6th St. – Iowa St. to Mass St. project

Beginning today, March 15, City contractors will initiate the process of shifting 6th St. traffic flow to a three lane configuration (one eastbound lane, one westbound lane, and one center turn lane) between Arkansas St. and Bluffs Dr.

The three open traffic lanes will be on the south side of 6th St. to allow space for crews to install a new watermain, storm sewer, sidewalks, and other improvements on the north side of 6th St. This section of 6th St is anticipated to be in this configuration through the end of July 2024. During this period of time, intermittent short-term closures of side streets on the north side of 6th St. will occur between Arkansas St. and Bluffs Dr, beginning with Florida St. next week. Additional phases of work in this area will follow.

Additionally, beginning Monday, 3/25, City contractors will shift traffic flow to the north side of 6th St between Tennessee St and Massachusetts St. This shift will allow for the contractor to continue street, storm and pedestrian improvements along the southside of 6th St in this area. This phase will reduce eastbound traffic turning north over Kansas River bridge to one lane. Kentucky St will remain closed at 6th St.

The City anticipates the 6th St. – Iowa St. to Mass St. improvements project to be completed in Fall 2024, pending weather or other delays.

 

 

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org

You just read:

Weekly Traffic Update: March 15, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more