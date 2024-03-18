Webasto Charging Systems Expands Access to ProCore Edge 10 Bay Industrial Charger

MONROVIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PosiCharge, the industrial charging division of Webasto Charging Systems Inc., a subsidiary of Webasto Group, which recently announced its divestment of the charging business to Transom Capital Group, announces the expansion of its PosiCharge ProCore Edge™ line with the introduction of the ProCore Edge 10 Bay. Formerly reserved for select key customers, the ProCore Edge 10 Bay is now available to all Material Handling Equipment customers and other interested parties.

The ProCore Edge 10 Bay seamlessly integrates into Webasto Charging Systems' intelligent charging solutions, catering to various industrial material handling batteries of different types, brands, voltages, and sizes. Leveraging proven technology from the ProCore line, the Edge series features intelligent controls, a universal board, and proprietary algorithms for optimal lead acid and lithium battery performance.

Tailored to meet the charging demands of large-scale operations, the ProCore Edge 10 Bay is an ideal solution for facilities that require continuous charging. It is particularly suitable for environments that operate around the clock or have double shifts. This innovative charging system optimizes operations, enhances productivity, and ensures workplace safety. It achieves this by freeing up warehouse space, reducing personnel requirements, and eliminating the need for battery rooms. The ProCore Edge 10 Bay is equipped with wireless BMID, delivering real-time battery data, and ensuring safe and efficient charging. It is a cost-effective solution that offers maximum ROI and strengthens Webasto Charging Systems' presence in conventional, opportunity, and fast charge sectors. The ProCore Edge 10 Bay is available for immediate shipping, making it an attractive option for businesses that require quick and reliable charging solutions.

The ProCore Edge's intelligent system offers multi-voltage flexibility and seamless adaptability to any battery chemistry, and a user-friendly interface supports it. Utilizing the same innovative app as the original ProCore series, operators can easily program, download data, and manage their fleet from smartphones. Remote setup, troubleshooting, and real-time monitoring capabilities ensure efficient charging management from any location.

Explore the website at posicharge.com to learn more about how the ProCore Edge family can revolutionize your electric material handling fleet. Join MODEX 2024, March 11-14, in Atlanta, GA, Booth #B8857, for live demonstrations and insights into cutting-edge electric material handling equipment solutions.

About Webasto:

As a global innovative systems partner to the mobility industry, Webasto is one of the 100 largest suppliers to the automotive sector worldwide. In development, manufacturing and sales, the company focuses on roof systems on the one hand and on vehicle electrification on the other hand. The product range includes, openable and fixed panoramic roofs, electric high-voltage heaters and batteries, as well as thermo management solutions. Among the customers of Webasto are manufacturers of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and boats, as well as dealers and end customers. In 2022, the Group generated sales of over 4 billion euros and employed about 16,800 people at more than 50 locations. The headquarters of the company, which was founded in 1901, is located in Stockdorf near Munich (Germany). For more information, please visit www.webasto.com

About Transom

Transom Capital Group is a leading private equity firm specializing in middle market investments. The firm actively seeks to build long-term value by partnering with established companies and assisting them in achieving transformative growth. Transom's proprietary functional pattern recognition capabilities, access to capital, and a proven value creation methodology combines with management’s industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom's headquarters are located in Los Angeles, California. www.transomcap.com