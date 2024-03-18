Award-Winning Black Angels Over Tuskegee by Layon Gray Draws Sold-Out Crowd to Arts Garage in Delray Beach
250 Patrons Captivated by Play, Which was Inspired by True Events During Jim Crow-Era
The Black Angels Over Tuskegee story is an amazingly crafted theater piece”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arts Garage, a Visual & Performing Arts Venue located in Delray Beach that connects the local community to the world through the arts, hosted the award-winning play Black Angels Over Tuskegee on Sunday, March 10th to a sold-out crowd of over 250 patrons. The audience included many prominent members of the local community, including City of Delray Beach Commissioner Angela Burns, Spady Museum’s Director Charlene Farrington, Knights of Pythagoras’ Founder C Ron Allen, EJS Project’s Founding Director Dupree Jackson, and members of American Legion Post 188, a Black veterans’ group. The play was sponsored by Nancy Chanin and Bob and Linda Schmier.
— Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO, Arts Garage
Written and directed by Layon Gray and inspired by true events, Black Angels Over Tuskegee is a dramatic play that tells the story of six trailblazing men who embark upon a journey to become the first African American aviators in the United States Army Air Forces. The play follows the collective struggle of the six men as they overcome Jim Crow-era injustices with intelligence, patriotism and brotherhood. Each tells their personal story in detail as they work towards their dreams of an inclusive, fair society.
“The Black Angels Over Tuskegee story is an amazingly crafted theater piece,” said Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage. “The actors were visibly moved on the stage at different moments throughout the performance and the audience was in tears. It was quite the emotional and moving experience for all of us – both on and off the stage.”
Delray Beach Civil Rights Icon Yvonne Odom, who was also in attendance, added: “It was simply amazing! I have a picture of one of the surviving Tuskegee Airman. He visited my church at St. John Missionary Baptist Church when my father was alive. The actors were really authentic. I am so glad I was able to attend.”
“With the Armed Forces being the centerpiece of the play, it was able to bring this extremely diverse group of people from all walks of life together in a universal way, because of that shared experience. That is the power of the arts,” added Waldo.
Arts Garage continues to add new programming and events to its schedule. This year is packed with dynamic performances and timely themes – including homelessness, aging, and Black history. Arts Garage is renowned for offering thought-provoking, community-driven, and socially relevant productions from professional, cutting-edge performers, playwrights and artists. For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit https://artsgarage.org.
About Layon Gray
Playwright Layon Gray has spent more than two decades writing, directing and developing stage plays and films that reflect a wide array of cultural movements. A native of Louisiana, Gray moved to Los Angeles in 2000 and quickly ascended as one of the city's premiere playwrights, earning more than 60 awards and nominations. Black Angels Over Tuskegee has been commissioned by the NFL, U.S. Army, and the Smithsonian, among others, and is currently in development for a Broadway run. Learn more about Layon Gray at https://www.layongray.com/.
About Arts Garage
Arts Garage is a Visual & Performing Art Center located in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to emerging, local artists, Arts Garage hosts performers representing a broad diversity of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage exhibits emerging visual artists from the South Florida region and provides educational programming for both adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the Visual & Performing Arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s popular Pineapple Grove (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit www.artsgarage.org.
