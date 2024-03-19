Insigniam Consultant, Bonnie Wingate Honored by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association with the Luminary Award
The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association has announced Bonnie Wingate, an Insigniam consultant will receive the Luminary Award at its Woman of the Year event.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) has announced Bonnie Wingate, a consultant at Insigniam, a leading global consulting firm specializing in organizational breakthrough, innovation, and transformation, will receive the Luminary Award at its Woman of the Year event in New York City on May 10.
The Luminary Award was introduced in 2014 as part of the HBA’s 25th anniversary of the Woman of the Year event (WOTY). The award recognizes women who serve as role models in their company, actively mentor and sponsor others, help advance other women’s careers, exhibit dedication to the healthcare industry, and have more than 20 years of professional industry experience.
With a strong focus on catalyzing breakthrough results and working closely with senior executives to execute business strategies that align with their strategic visions, Ms. Wingate has consistently demonstrated her commitment to delivering unprecedented results for organizations.
Ms. Wingate has held multiple leadership positions with the HBA during the past fourteen years, exhibiting her long-term passion and commitment to developing leaders. She served as President of the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; Vice President, President-Elect, and was a member of the HBA Board for six years. She co-founded Fit to Lead for the HBA to expand an appreciation of the important role sports play in developing skills and competencies for businesses and leaders. In her role on the team for hosting an Annual Conference in Philadelphia, she launched Radical Hospitality.
The HBA’s selection of Ms. Wingate as a Luminary underscores her remarkable achievements and contributions to the fields of leadership and management. This recognition promises to further empower her in her mission to drive positive change within the corporate landscape.
“The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association and the many people I have met through HBA have enriched my professional career and my life. The commitments of the HBA and the future its members and corporate partners are building globally inspire me and make me so proud to be a part of the journey. Thank you for this acknowledgment and recognition. I look forward to what we will now accomplish together!” –Bonnie Wingate, Insigniam Consultant
About Insigniam, An Elixirr Company
In the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation, and transformation are imperatives.
About Elixirr
Elixirr is an award-winning global consulting firm working with clients across a diverse range of industries, markets, and geographies. Founded in 2009, the firm set out to be the ‘challenger consultancy’ and do things differently than the large corporate consultancies dominating the industry: working openly and collaboratively with clients from start to finish, delivering outcomes based on innovative thinking, not methodology, and treating each client’s business like their own. In 2020, Elixirr listed with AIM on the London Stock Exchange. Following strong organic growth, Elixirr adopted a multi-brand strategy and has since acquired six boutique firms – Insigniam, Responsum, Den, Coast Digital, Retearn, and iOLAP – to grow their capabilities, expand into new geographies and markets, access new clients and talent, and more.
About the HBA
The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association is a global nonprofit organization comprised of individuals and organizations in healthcare committed to:
• Achieving gender parity in leadership positions
• Providing equitable practices that enable organizations to realize the full potential of women
• Facilitating career and business connections to accelerate advancement
The HBA accomplishes its mission through strong business networks, education, research, advocacy, and recognition of individuals and companies.
