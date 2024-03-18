The Importance of Mental Health In The Workplace With Theresa Agosintelli
EINPresswire.com/ -- The problem many organizations are dealing with is trying to use outdated modalities that no longer are beneficial to growth and development. Theresa Agostinelli created a curriculum that helps with mindset and growth practices through emotional intelligence, healing trauma while helping others to advance in personal and professional development.
Agostinelli shares, "Many people don't realize what is being left on the table by not addressing and healing trauma in the home, the schools, the workplace, the communities". Agostinelli offers ongoing training which in turn creates greater rewards for your organization and empowers people to be more "other's centered" so that companies and organizations can make an impact.
What sets Theresa Agostinelli apart from her competitors is not only her expertise in mental health and emotional development but her understanding of psychology and business, which allows her to create solutions that bring lasting change and success.
Here are three reasons why she believes emotional wellness is so important for success at home and in the workplace:
Quality of Life: Cultivating emotional well-being leads to a more meaningful and satisfying life overall.
Physical Health: Research has shown a strong connection between emotional wellness and physical health that will boost immunity and promote an overall feeling of well-being.
Interpersonal Relationships: Emotional Wellness plays a crucial role in building and maintaining healthy relationships. Healthy relationships provide sessional support during challenging times and contribute to our overall sense of belonging and well-being.
Agostinelli's book The GRID System offers practical advice on how to overcome challenges and create your best life. She also teaches organizations how to create better cultures while offering easy-to-implement techniques on how individuals and companies can maximize their overall mental and emotional wellness and maximize their potential. Agostinelli offers speaking engagements around the world where she offers insight into her approach for developing successful teams.
If you are interested in contacting Theresa for her to come speak to your team or organization or for your own personal and professional development, please reach out to her Public Relations Team-
Julie Lokun
The Mediacasters
julie@themediacasters.com
Julie Lokun
Agostinelli shares, "Many people don't realize what is being left on the table by not addressing and healing trauma in the home, the schools, the workplace, the communities". Agostinelli offers ongoing training which in turn creates greater rewards for your organization and empowers people to be more "other's centered" so that companies and organizations can make an impact.
What sets Theresa Agostinelli apart from her competitors is not only her expertise in mental health and emotional development but her understanding of psychology and business, which allows her to create solutions that bring lasting change and success.
Here are three reasons why she believes emotional wellness is so important for success at home and in the workplace:
Quality of Life: Cultivating emotional well-being leads to a more meaningful and satisfying life overall.
Physical Health: Research has shown a strong connection between emotional wellness and physical health that will boost immunity and promote an overall feeling of well-being.
Interpersonal Relationships: Emotional Wellness plays a crucial role in building and maintaining healthy relationships. Healthy relationships provide sessional support during challenging times and contribute to our overall sense of belonging and well-being.
Agostinelli's book The GRID System offers practical advice on how to overcome challenges and create your best life. She also teaches organizations how to create better cultures while offering easy-to-implement techniques on how individuals and companies can maximize their overall mental and emotional wellness and maximize their potential. Agostinelli offers speaking engagements around the world where she offers insight into her approach for developing successful teams.
If you are interested in contacting Theresa for her to come speak to your team or organization or for your own personal and professional development, please reach out to her Public Relations Team-
Julie Lokun
The Mediacasters
julie@themediacasters.com
Julie Lokun
Julie Lokun
+1 847-361-9518
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn