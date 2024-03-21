Ronna Wineberg receives national recognition through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®
GLEN RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized Artifacts and Other Stories by Ronna Wineberg, in the category of short stories as a 2024 Distinguished Favorite.
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
Artifacts and Other Stories by Ronna Wineberg, published by Serving House Books, ISBN: 978-1-947175-56-3, explores the joys and limitations of love and attachment. Desire, longing, marriage, adultery, aging, illness, loss, and fresh starts dominate characters’ lives. A middle-aged social worker has an affair and falls in love, uncertain if she will leave her husband. A widower in his late seventies hesitantly embarks on a relationship with a widow he contacts through a personal ad in the local newspaper. A law school teacher facing a contentious divorce tries to create a rapprochement with her ill, frail mother. Vibrant, deeply human characters wrestle with profound changes in their closest relationships and in their own emotional inner worlds. Marriages are sustained or end as secrets are kept or discovered, and as more is revealed, it becomes evident that the past lies just below the surface of the present. Friendship brings comfort, and love appears in unexpected places. The stories portray familiar relationships—between lovers, spouses, parents and children, and friends––as well as the often surprising choices that we may wait a lifetime for, finally to find on our doorstep.
Ronna Wineberg is the author of Nine Facts That Can Change Your Life, a collection of stories; On Bittersweet Place, a novel, winner of the Shelf Unbound Best Indie Book Competition; and a debut collection, Second Language, winner of the New Rivers Press Many Voices Project Literary Competition. Her stories have appeared in Michigan Quarterly Review, North Dakota Quarterly, Colorado Review, and elsewhere, and have been broadcast on National Public Radio. Ronna was awarded a fellowship in fiction from the New York Foundation for the Arts, a scholarship in fiction to the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, and residencies to the Ragdale Foundation and Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. She is the founding fiction editor of the Bellevue Literary Review. She grew up in Chicago and lives in New York City.
To learn more about the author Ronna Wineberg, please visit https://www.ronnawineberg.com/ or her publisher Serving House Books, please visit https://servinghousebooks.com/artifacts-and-other-stories/
