Robert Ratish, Esq. Joins McManus Ateshoglou Aiello & Apostolakos PLLC, Brings a Wealth of Legal Experience to the Firm

Robert Ratish, Esq., Joins McManus Ateshoglou Aiello & Apostolakos PLLC McManus Ateshoglou Aiello & Apostolakos PLLC

Ratish's distinguished background in insurance defense and general litigation brings valuable expertise to the firm as Counsel and expands service area.

We look forward to Robert’s skills and extensive experience in transactional matters complementing our practice.” — Philip V. Aiello, Partner, McManus Ateshoglou Aiello & Apostolakos PLLC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McManus Ateshoglou Aiello & Apostolakos PLLC (MAAA) proudly welcomes attorney Robert Ratish, formerly managing director of the Law Office of Robert Ratish, LLC, to its esteemed team. With a distinguished background in insurance defense and general litigation, hallmarks of MAAA along with plaintiff’s personal injury, he brings valuable expertise to the firm as Counsel. Ratish holds bar admissions from the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey and the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

"We look forward to Robert’s skills and extensive experience in transactional matters complementing our practice," said Philip V. Aiello, Partner, McManus Ateshoglou Aiello & Apostolakos PLLC. “His addition to our legal team will further expand our service area in the tri-state area and reaffirms our commitment to attracting top-tier talent and delivering outstanding legal representation across a wide range of practice areas.” MAAA provides legal representation to businesses, individuals, insurance carriers and municipalities involved in civil litigation, representing corporate clients from startup through the purchase and sale of businesses.

A proud graduate of Rutgers Law School, Ratish served as a law clerk for the New Jersey Appellate Division where he honed his legal skills and gained invaluable insights into the intricacies of appellate practice. Subsequently, Ratish established his own successful practice in New Jersey, the Law of Office of Robert Ratish, LLC, where he provided exceptional legal representation to his clients from 2009 to 2023.

Ratish is a past president of the Rutgers School of Law Alumni Association and served as Editor in Chief of the Rutgers Computer and Technology Law Journal. Prior to his legal career, he worked as a journalist for The Record of New Jersey, New York Daily News and Newsday. It was this early experience as a reporter covering local politics, government, crime, and education that ignited his newfound interest in the legal profession, prompting him to change careers.

Born and raised in Bergen County, NJ, Ratish has deep roots in the Garden State. He currently resides in Glen Ridge, Essex County, NJ with his wife Patricia and their two children, Lillian and Aiden. Ratish's connection to his community underscores his commitment to serving the needs of clients with integrity, compassion, and unwavering dedication.

About McManus Ateshoglou Aiello & Apostolakos PLLC

MAAA is a Wall Street based litigation firm that offers best-in-class legal representation to businesses, individuals, insurance carriers and municipalities involved in civil litigation. MAAA brings together a team of attorneys whose recognized litigation skills and experience combine to deliver effective representation and advocacy to its clients in state and federal courts in New York and New Jersey.