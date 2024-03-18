Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc. Announces Partnership with ShellProof Security, CMMC Compliance Experts.

PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL

Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc. is pleased to announce a strategic partnership between Pentagon 2000 and Shellproof Security.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc. is pleased to announce a strategic partnership between Pentagon 2000 and Shellproof Security. This alliance extends a collaborative history, with the team at Shellproof having supported defense infrastructure and security initiatives alongside Pentagon 2000 for nearly two decades. Now, the focus pivots towards accelerating organizations toward CMMC 2.0 (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) compliance.

Along with Pentagon CMMC module and the addition of Shellproof Security package you will ensure your organization will have the full security coverage.

Shellproof Security: A Legacy of Pentagon Collaboration:

The team at Shellproof Security brings over two decades of history collaborating with Pentagon 2000 and the defense contracting industry, now positioned to assist organizations in:

• CMMC / NIST 800-171 Assessment

• Cybersecurity Training Tailored to CMMC

• Policy & System Security Plan Development

• CUI Boundary Analysis

• CMMC Compliance Management

• Vulnerability Management and Penetration Testing

A Unified Force for CMMC Compliance:

• Strengthen your Cybersecurity Posture.

• Enhance your bidding opportunities.

• Streamline the CMMC Compliance Journey.

About Shellproof, LLC (www.shellproofsecurity.com) Shellproof is a limited liability Cybersecurity company located in Greenvale, NY, established in 2016. We are a team of Cybersecurity experts that specialize in improving the fundamentals of organizations' information security programs. At ShellProof Security, we believe that cybersecurity is an issue that small and mid-sized businesses cannot afford to ignore. We work with businesses to establish a top-down cybersecurity plan that addresses their individual needs. From the latest compliance standards to protecting your trade secrets, ShellProof Security strives to provide custom-tailored solutions that are effective and affordable. Join us as your trusted cybersecurity copilot, streamlining compliance, and promoting a culture of security for the future of our community and nation.

