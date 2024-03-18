AEEV programme honours Vietnamese businesswomen in France

VIETNAM, March 18 -

PARIS — The Association Entraide Entrepreneures Vietnamiennes en France (AEEV) held an awards ceremony on March 17 in Paris (France) to honour Vietnamese female individuals for their contribution to society and to AEEV.

Themed “Honouring Vietnamese Female Entrepreneurs in France,” the event hosted businesswomen that are influential within the Vietnamese community in the country.

Participating in the programme were Stéphanie Đỗ (the first Vietnamese-origin member of the French parliament) and Dr. Phan Bích Thiện (head of the Association of Vietnamese Women in Hungary and chairwoman of the Việt Nam-Hungary Relationship Foundation).

Speaking at the event, Stéphanie shared her story and the challenges of women who enter politics. She recommended women have a routine that can balance work, social, and family time.

“It is quite difficult for women to excel both in work, family, and social lives,” she said. “Thus, it is necessary for them, especially young women, to design and strictly follow plans that allocate time for each aspect of life.”

For her part, Thiện addressed obstacles facing female entrepreneurs, saying women need to stay confident and learn to balance their lives.

There were also lawyers and investment experts at the event to discuss legal affairs and investment and trade opportunities, as well as to share insightful business-related suggestions.

Thiện also rewarded the Vietnamese Women’s Forum in Europe for their contribution and charity work in 2023.

The programme ended with an áo dài and traditional royal costumes performance and a music show.

Founded in 2022, AEEV is a non-governmental organisation connecting Vietnamese female entrepreneurs in France with those in other nations.

It is the first ever French-based Vietnamese businesswomen association.

Members of AEEV can share experiences in business and get support with legal and investment affairs, and procedures for settling in France.

The association also has held multiple charity programmes both in France and Việt Nam, particularly in helping underprivileged children, disabled individuals, and financially incapable hospital patients.

It also takes part in carrying out, supervising, and supporting projects, programmes, and events of the Vietnamese community worldwide.

Betty Hằng, chairwoman of AEEV, told Vietnam News Agency that the organisation was established based on the hope of uniting Vietnamese women in France and creating a trustworthy community where they can further improve their businesses.

Thiện hoped that with significant achievements, AEEV would continue to have more meaningful and contributive activities to strengthen the role and heighten the position of both AEEV and the Vietnamese Women’s Forum in Europe. — VNS