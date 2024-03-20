Canadian Author Natalie V Frazao Receives International Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®
Poet Natalie V Frazao captures the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD attention and receives a Distinguished Favorite status with her Poetry about Love, Life & Family.
The verses are a journey that meanders through love, drama, trauma, life events & the joys found in every moment. These thoughts are a part of me which I must now set free for the Universe to view”BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized A LIFE in VERSE: These Thoughts Are a Part of Me Which I Must Now Set Free... by Natalie V Frazao as a 2024 Distinguished Favorite in the category of Poetry - Love, Life & Family.
— Natalie V Frazao
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
A LIFE in VERSE: by Natalie V Frazao is a collection of poems inspired by life, love and family. These verses are a journey that meanders through love, drama, trauma, life events, and the joys found in each and every moment. These thoughts are a part of me which I must now set free for the Universe to view…
According to Tellwell editor: “Her poems are moving and thought-provoking" and "convey so much meaning in just a few verses.”
In 2024, the Independent Press Award saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.
“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. “Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees to the world.”
Winners & Distinguished Favorites will be honored on June 24, 2024. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.independentpressaward.com/awardsdinner
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Natalie Frazao is a wife, mother, and proud grandmother to her priceless treasures. She was born in Portugal and is currently residing in beautiful British Columbia. Upon retiring, she discovered her passion of recording thoughts and memories through verse and now devotes much of her time to this new pursuit.
