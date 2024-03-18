Macao Polytechnic University, Faculty of Health Sciences and Sports organizes "Scientific Report on Advancement in the Diagnosis and Treatment of drug resistance in ovarian cancer"

MACAU, March 18 - To accompany the development of biomedical technology and the nursing profession, the Faculty of Health Sciences and Sports of the Macao Polytechnic University organized a scientific report on "Advancements in Diagnosis and Treatment of Drug resistance in Ovarian Cancer", inviting Dr. Zou Dongling, Director of the Gynecologic Oncology Center/Organ Translational Research Laboratory at the Affiliated Tumor Hospital of Chongqing University, as the guest speaker. The lecture attracted 160 students and faculty members from Macao Polytechnic University, and received a warm response.

During the lecture, Dr. Zou Dongling pointed out that ovarian cancer is the most common malignant tumor of the female reproductive system, and drug resistance and relapse pose major challenges in its treatment. Despite the introduction of various new drugs into clinical practice, the treatment of drug-resistant ovarian cancer continues to face increasing challenges. Ovarian cancer drug resistance is classified based on four mechanisms: transmembrane protein recognition and transportation, DNA damage repair imbalance, disrupted signaling pathways, and epigenetic modifications. Recently, Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) drugs have become a research focus for recurrent ovarian cancer, and they are expected to provide new options for reversing drug resistance. Organoid models, as preclinical models, hold promise for drug screening in ovarian cancer and, when combined with drug resistance mechanisms, can offer clinical personalized strategies to reverse drug resistance. The creation of a complete ecosystem for automated tumor organoid testing is hoped for in the future, which would provide precise treatments for patients.

Dr. Zou Dongling delivered a lively and interesting speech, presenting the content of the lecture in a clear and accessible manner. The participants actively engaged with the topic of the lecture, asking questions and fostering a strong atmosphere of communication. In attendance from the Faculty of Health Sciences and Sports of the Macao Polytechnic University were the Dean, Dr. Ng San Fan, and the Associate Dean, Dr. Lam Nogueira Oi Ching Bernice, as well as students and faculty members from the Master's program in Nursing and the Bachelor's programs in Biomedical Technology (Laboratory Technology and Pharmaceutical Technology).