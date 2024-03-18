Bauer Media awarded with TAG Brand Safety Recertification

Bauer Media has been recertified with the TAG Brand Safety Certified Seal by the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) after demonstrating its compliance with brand safety standards, as validated through an independent audit by the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC).

By undertaking ABC’s audit, Bauer has demonstrated its commitment to following industry best practices in the area of brand safety, providing brands with confidence that their advertising will not be associated with content that could jeopardise brand reputation.

Nat Francis, Digital Operations Director at Bauer Media comments “We are thrilled to announce that Bauer Media has once again been awarded the TAG Brand Safety certification! This recognition underscores our unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of brand safety in digital advertising.”

“At Bauer Media, ensuring the trust and confidence of our advertisers is paramount, and this recertification reaffirms our commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of our operations. We are proud to continue providing a safe and reputable platform for brands to connect with our highly engaged audiences.”

Simon Redlich, Chief Executive at ABC, said: “We’re delighted that Bauer Media has completed our audit to demonstrate compliance with the TAG Brand Safety Certified guidelines. Achieving BSC certification shows they’re committed to adopting the high standards necessary to protect themselves and their customers in the important area of brand safety.”

About Bauer Media UK

Bauer Media UK reaches over 25 million UK consumers through a portfolio of world-class, multi-platform media and entertainment brands including heat, KISS, Grazia, Empire, Magic, Absolute Radio and the Hits Radio Brand Network. These brands offer commercial partners access to highly engaged audiences, with creative solutions underpinned by insight and instinct. Bauer Media UK is part of the Bauer Media Group, one of the world’s largest privately owned media businesses with media assets all over the globe.

About ABC

ABC is your independent industry-owned auditor, structured to deliver impartial and trusted assurance services. Our audit programmes underpin a range of industry standards and bespoke requirements globally. With a wealth of experience, our teams are expert in areas such as brand safety, data privacy, ad fraud, and TV measurement. As a non-profit distributing organisation, value for money is built into our core, as we focus on delivering excellent audit services that address industry needs.

About the Trustworthy Accountability Group

TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group) is the global certification program to strengthen safety and transparency in digital advertising. For nearly a decade, TAG’s seal programs have demonstrated their effectiveness in minimizing fraudulent traffic, sharing threat intelligence, protecting brand safety, and increasing transparency. TAG’s 700+ member companies include the world’s largest and most influential brands, agencies, publishers, and ad tech providers. TAG is the first and only Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) for the digital advertising industry. For more information on TAG, please visit tagtoday.net.