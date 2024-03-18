Submit Release
Governor Cooper Appoints Three District Court Judges

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Alicia Slaughter, Yohan Namkung, and Christopher Gray as district court judges in Districts 8, 29, and 30.

Alicia Slaughter will serve as district court judge in Judicial District 8 (Edgecombe, Nash, and Wilson counties). She will fill the vacancy of Judge Beth Freshwater-Smith. Slaughter currently serves as an assistant district attorney in Prosecutorial District  7 (Halifax County) and previously served as chief assistant district attorney in Prosecutorial District 8 (Nash County). She received her Bachelor of Science from the University of South Florida and her Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

Yohan Namkung has been appointed to serve as district court judge in Judicial District 29 (Hoke and Moore counties). He will fill the vacancy of Judge Regina Joe. He currently serves as an assistant district attorney in District 29 and serves as a captain, judge advocate trial counsel in the North Carolina Army National Guard. Namkung received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his Juris Doctor from the Campbell University School of Law.

Christopher Gray will serve as district court judge in Judicial District 30 (Union County). He will fill the vacancy of Judge William “Tripp” Helms. Gray is currently an attorney at Burns & Gray, P.A. He received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and his Juris Doctor from the Appalachian School of Law.

