GlowTouch Earns Prestigious Global Impact Sourcing Award from IAOP
Highlighting Commitment to Community and Inclusion through Impactful Employment Initiatives
This award reaffirms our resolve to continue driving positive change.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GlowTouch LLC, a global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services provider based in Louisville, Kentucky, earns Prestigious Global Impact Sourcing Award from the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP). The last three years, GlowTouch has been honored as a GISA “Company to Watch.” This year, GlowTouch is proud to announce that its efforts have been further recognized for its significant contributions to impact sourcing.
— Vidya Ravichandran
The Global Impact Sourcing Award (GISA) recognizes organizations that are committed to creating positive social and environmental impact within their communities. Specifically, it involves practices that intentionally employ individuals who have fewer opportunities due to factors like long-term unemployment, lack of access to quality education, or living in areas with limited employment options.
“We are profoundly honored to receive the Global Impact Sourcing Award from IAOP. This recognition is not just a testament to GlowTouch’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity and diversity but a reflection of our core belief that businesses have a pivotal role in shaping a more equitable and sustainable world," said Vidya Ravichandran, CEO and Founder of GlowTouch. "Through impact sourcing, we've embarked on a transformative journey, not only to provide exceptional services to our clients but to uplift and empower the most underserved communities by creating meaningful and life-changing employment opportunities. This award reaffirms our resolve to continue driving positive change, inspiring us to further innovate and expand our efforts globally. We are grateful for this honor and dedicated to advancing our mission of building a brighter, more inclusive future for all," continued Ravichandran.
The award serves to highlight the efforts of companies that are not just outsourcing for efficiency and cost reduction but also using their sourcing as a tool for social development. By honoring such companies, IAOP promotes the idea that businesses can play a crucial role in inclusive employment and community growth while still maintaining a competitive edge in the global market. This award is part of IAOP's broader efforts to encourage socially responsible business practices across industries.
"It's a privilege to be recognized with the Global Impact Sourcing Award by IAOP," shared Tammy Weinstein, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Analyst Relations at GlowTouch. "This accolade affirms our dedication to cultivating a workforce rich in diversity and inclusion via impact sourcing. Our goal is to offer significant career paths globally, aiming to achieve excellence in service while ensuring our customers' satisfaction and making a beneficial impact on our communities."
GlowTouch demonstrates its dedication to impact sourcing through strategic collaborations with local community organizations, facilitating the identification and training of job candidates from underserved populations. Furthermore, the company has launched innovative initiatives, such as the GT Foundation, designed to consistently provide both economic and cultural opportunities that make a difference in the lives of many, further solidifying its commitment to inclusivity and community development.
"I am delighted to honor the recipients of the Global Impact Sourcing Award. Your dedication to integrating socially responsible initiatives within your business models is both commendable and exemplary. Your efforts are paving the way towards a brighter future where business operations are aligned with societal benefits. Congratulations on your achievements," said Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP.
About IAOP
IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider, or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.
About GlowTouch
As a tech-forward company, GlowTouch is dedicated to providing exceptional customer experiences by leveraging the right people, channels, locations, processes, and technologies. Our personalized omnichannel contact center, back-office processing, and technology outsourcing solutions are tailored to meet the unique needs of clients worldwide. As a certified WBENC Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) and NMSDC Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), we take pride in our diverse workforce. Our commitment to operational excellence and high-touch engagement has earned us recognition from renowned organizations such as Everest Group, the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), and six-time inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list. Headquartered in Louisville, KY, we have a global presence with onshore contact centers in Louisville, Miami, FL, and San Antonio, TX, a nearshore center in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and offshore locations in Mangalore, Bangalore, Mysore, India, and Manila, Philippines. To learn more about how we can help you achieve your business goals, visit www.GlowTouch.com.
Tammy Weinstein
GlowTouch
+1 407-222-8866
email us here