UnifyCX Named One Of The Top 10 Operations Teams At The 2025 OnCon Icon Awards

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnifyCX has been honored as one of the Top 10 Operations Teams in the world by the OnCon Icon Awards, a distinction that recognizes operational excellence, innovation, and leadership across global industries.Administered by OnConferences, the OnCon Icon Awards follow a rigorous three-phase process that includes public nominations, expert evaluation, and community-based voting. Winners are chosen not by entry fees or self-promotion, but by peer and industry recognition of teams that:· Make a considerable impact within their organizations,· Demonstrate thought leadership in their field,· Deliver innovation through execution, and· Exhibit exceptional leadership that inspires excellence across their teams.“This distinction reflects more than internal excellence, it signifies UnifyCX’s ability to raise the bar for quality, consistency, and performance in customer experience management (CXM),” says Satish Varanasi, Chief Operations Officer at UnifyCX.In addition to OnConferences’ requirements, the UnifyCX operations team was chosen based on its disciplined approach to CX support, including:· World-class service delivery backed by a team recognized globally for high performance· Scalable processes with precision that drive efficiency, reduce risk, and ensure seamless support· Innovative, forward-thinking execution giving clients a strategic advantage in CX and digital operations· A trusted partner mindset committed to aligning operations with client goals and adapting rapidly in a dynamic market“This award is a meaningful validation of what we’re building at UnifyCX, an operations model rooted in precision, empathy, and innovation,” said Vidya Ravichandran, Founder and CEO of UnifyCX. “Our teams create real impact for our clients every day. They use automation where it makes sense and bring human care and creativity where it matters most. That balance is what makes every customer interaction feel effortless and genuine.”As one of the Top 10 Operations Teams worldwide, UnifyCX has set a new benchmark by UnifyCX turns operational excellence into measurable wins, consistently driving a 4.5/5.0 CSAT score, a 10% uplift in customer satisfaction, 70% Tier-1 deflection, and onboarding time reduced to just 2 days.“Being recognized as one of the best operations teams in the world is a testament to our people, innovation, and pursuit of excellence,” adds Varanasi. “At UnifyCX, operations isn’t just a function, it’s the foundation of our success. We’ve built an ecosystem where process intelligence and AI elevate efficiency, consistency, and human connection at scale.”This recognition reaffirms UnifyCX’s unwavering belief that great operations are not just about processes, but about people, those who build them, lead them, and benefit from them. As the company continues to evolve, UnifyCX remains dedicated to setting a new standard for excellence in customer experience, where innovation, empathy, and precision come together to drive meaningful impact.About the OnCon Icon AwardsHosted by OnConferences, the OnCon Icon Awards honor the world’s top executives and teams across marketing, HR, IT, and operations. Winners are selected based on peer recognition, innovation, measurable impact, and leadership excellence. Learn more at https://www.onconferences.com/media-kit-award-winners About UnifyCXUnifyCX is a transformative AI platform that empowers teams to deliver efficient, exceptional customer experiences. We engineer Superhuman CX through a powerful blend of strategy, omnichannel support, analytics, and AI-driven tools like Recruitment AI, Voice of the Customer, and 100% automatic QA. With a focus on automation, talent enablement, and data ethics, UnifyCX delivers scalable, personalized solutions that drive real business impact for over 200 client programs globally.Media Contact:Erica DorosinStrategic Marketing Advisorerica.dorosin@unifycx.com

