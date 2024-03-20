Lynxspring Announces JENEsys Edge® VAV Release 2.2
Users can expect a myriad of exciting features and enhancements designed to streamline workflows and elevate their experience to unprecedented levels.”LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynxspring, Inc. (https://www.lynxspring.com), a premier manufacturer, developer, and provider of open, software and hardware platforms for smarter buildings, smart equipment and device-to-enterprise integration and automation, announced the market availability of Release 2.2 for its JENEsys Edge VAV® IP embedded Niagara Framework® programmable controller.
This new release adds numerous new features, and update enhancements that further extend the value of this IP controller, reduces complexity, and accelerates installation. For example, users now have a choice of two sequences of operation—one for ASHRAE Guideline 36 (G36) or a more standard sequence of operation, allowing users to select the one that best fits the deployment opportunity. In addition, there have been new configuration types added which expand the variety of applications now available.
“Release 2.2 embodies our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction and provides a robust suite of tools tailored to meet the evolving needs of our diverse user community,” said Marc Petock, Lynxspring’s Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. “Users can expect a myriad of exciting features and enhancements designed to streamline workflows and elevate their experience to unprecedented levels.”
About Lynxspring, Inc.
Founded in 2002, and embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-enterprise solutions and IP technology that create smarter buildings, smarter equipment, and smarter solutions. The company's technologies, products and services provide connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, aggregation and visualization enabling users to achieve operational and business outcomes. The versatility, functionality, and broad scope of the company’s product portfolio, combined with its extensive domain knowledge of the built environment, make it a powerful and economical solution for system integrators, building owners and operators, consultants, and equipment manufacturers. Lynxspring's solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial and government settings in the United States and internationally.
More information about Lynxspring is available at: www.lynxspring.com.
