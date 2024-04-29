Lynxspring Expands JENEsys Edge® IP Controller Portfolio
JENEsys Edge 434 and XM 14 IO Add New Dimension to Smart Buildings and Equipment
The JENEsys 434 and XM 14 IO reinforces our commitment to providing a lower cost option for local control and interoperability for stand-alone building equipment and systems.”LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynxspring, Inc. (https://www.lynxspring.com), a premier manufacturer, developer, and provider of open software and hardware platforms for smarter buildings, smart equipment and device-to-enterprise integration and automation, announced the addition of the JENEsys Edge® 434 Niagara programmable IP controller and Onyxx® XM 14 IO extender module to its JENEsys Edge® product portfolio.
The JENEsys Edge 434 is a fully programmable, embedded Niagara 4 equipment controller with 34 IO built in and extends IO (Input/Output) available, delivering edge connectivity, interoperability, and data access for today's building equipment. The controller utilizes the widely distributed Niagara Workbench software, programming tools and Fox Protocol.
Leveraging a new set of Niagara licenses specifically designed to control and operate building equipment, stand-alone systems, and terminal units; the JENEsys Edge 434 is ideal for any localized control of equipment or small plant type systems. With its built in 34 points of IO combined with the ability to add additional IO points, the unit can provide for a maximum of 68 points of IO.
“We are thrilled to announce this latest addition to our JENEsys Edge portfolio. With the JENEsys Edge 434 and Onyxx XM 14IO, we’re expanding our offerings to better serve our customers’ needs and stay at the forefront of smarter buildings and equipment. This addition reinforces our commitment to providing a lower cost option for local control and interoperability for stand-alone equipment and systems,” Marc Petock, Lynxspring’s Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer shared.
About Lynxspring
Founded in 2002, and embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-enterprise solutions and IP technology that create smarter buildings, smarter equipment, and smarter solutions. The company's technologies, products and services provide connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, aggregation and visualization enabling users to achieve operational and business outcomes. The versatility, functionality, and broad scope of the company’s product portfolio, combined with its extensive domain knowledge of the built environment, make it a powerful and economical solution for system integrators, building owners and operators, consultants, and equipment manufacturers. Lynxspring's solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial and government settings in the United States and internationally.
More information about Lynxspring is available at: www.lynxspring.com.
