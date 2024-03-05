Lynxspring Announces Participation in the Smarter Small Buildings Campaign
The Smarter Small Buildings Campaign offers technical assistance and opportunities for improved HVAC controls for small and mid-sized buildings.
The majority of smaller and mid-sized buildings are well behind the curve in controls adoption and are yet to experience the potential of what they can do to operate more effectively.”LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynxspring, Inc. (https://www.lynxspring.com), a premier manufacturer, developer, and provider of open, software and hardware platforms for smarter buildings, smart equipment and device-to-enterprise integration and automation, announced today the company is participating in the Smarter Small Buildings Campaign, sponsored by U.S. Department of Energy, and managed by Berkeley Lab: Smarter Small Buildings.
With small and mid-sized buildings making up approximately ninety percent of the commercial building stock in the U.S. and only thirteen percent of those buildings having any type of controls as noted by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, making the timing of the Smarter Small Buildings campaign paramount.
The versatility and functionality of Lynxspring’s JENEsys Edge® portfolio of controllers are ideal for meeting the needs and requirements for controlling small and mid-sized facilities as well as equipment such as AHUs, RTUs, FCUs, boilers, chillers, VAVs and heat pumps.
“The vast majority of smaller and mid-sized buildings are well behind the curve in controls adoption and are yet to fully experience the potential of what they can do to help reduce energy consumption and operate more effectively,” said Marc Petock, Lynxspring’s Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. “By deploying cost-effective controls, they have the potential to be far more energy efficient.”
About Lynxspring, Inc.
Founded in 2002, and embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-enterprise solutions and IP technology that create smarter buildings, smarter equipment, and smarter solutions. The company's technologies, products and services provide connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, aggregation and visualization enabling users to achieve operational and business outcomes. The versatility, functionality, and broad scope of the company’s product portfolio, combined with its extensive domain knowledge of the built environment, make it a powerful and economical solution for system integrators, building owners and operators, consultants, and equipment manufacturers. Lynxspring's solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial and government settings in the United States and internationally.
More information about Lynxspring is available at: www.lynxspring.com.
