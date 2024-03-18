Joiin’s market-leading new features up its financial group reporting capabilities
With three major releases in as many months, Joiin now boasts a Global Search feature, the ability to drill down into transactions, and customisable dashboards.
— Paul Shipway, CCO, Joiin
About Joiin’s Global Search feature:
When connecting to Joiin, users can automatically upload transactions from Xero, QuickBooks Online or Sage. Once transactional data is in Joiin, users can search for and find any transaction they need with the platform’s powerful Global Search feature.
Users can search using various filters and, in search results, see all transactions in one place, presented as lists based on account categories, which brings a welcome familiarity to the presented data.
Commenting on the Global Search feature, Joiin’s Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Shipway, said: “Global Search is an amazing new feature that was regularly requested by our customers and has already been very well received.”
“Because our Joiin platform helps you manage group reporting, Global Search lets you quickly and easily find any transaction amongst the thousands you may have, meaning you can easily keep better tabs on complex, multi-entity finances.”
About transactional drill-downs in Joiin:
Designed to work alongside Global Search, Joiin users can drill down into specific transactions from a search, seamlessly opening any related documents in Xero, QuickBooks Online or Sage via a hyperlink. Drill-downs into transactional data can also be achieved from any report generated in Joiin.
Commenting on transactional drill-downs, Joiin’s Chief Technical Officer, Rob Lucas, said: “Being able to drill into any transaction means our users now have instant access to any crucial finance information across all their entities within Joiin.”
“When clicking on a transaction link within Joiin, the relevant finance document, such as an invoice, automatically opens in a user’s cloud accounting software, providing a more seamless experience across the two platforms.”
About customisable dashboards:
The new Joiin dashboard automatically gathers critical metrics in one place. However, it is completely customisable. Users can reconfigure and create dashboards within an easy-to-use interface. Reporting widgets are configured using a variety of KPIs, chart types, and filters and can be moved and resized using drag-and-drop.
Commenting on Joiin's customisable dashboard, Joiin’s Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Shipway, said: “Our dashboard brings new life to data and how our users use it for group reporting. They can now see their data immediately, with a highly visual one-page financial overview, meaning they can easily stay updated with the metrics that matter most to them.”
About Joiin:
Joiin is the financial group reporting app for Xero, QuickBooks Online and Sage. It is designed to manage complex multi-entity consolidated reporting.
Accountancy advisors and business finance teams can quickly create and share reports using their Xero, QuickBooks, Sage or Excel data by seamlessly integrating this data with Joiin’s platform.
The Joiin platform works by crunching the numbers and consolidating data to create a range of digital reporting – from performance dashboards and off-the-shelf reports to detailed report packs and customisable reporting.
The company’s strategy focuses on making the complex task of consolidated financial reporting much simpler for its customers. This delivers a better real-time understanding of group finances, meaning its users can spend less time on manual consolidations and more time adding value to their businesses.
