Creatio Partners with TriMation to Enable More Companies in Australia to Continuously Innovate with No-Code
This partnership is set to bring Creatio's award-winning technology to more businesses in the Australian marketBOSTON, MA, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with TriMation. TriMation is a dynamic and innovative company that specializes in driving digital transformation and operational excellence across various industries.
“TriMation is focused on delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses in Australia. Partnering with Creatio is a natural step forward for us. We are excited to bring their award-winning technology to the Australian market. It enables businesses of all sizes to rapidly develop and deploy custom solutions that perfectly align with their unique operational needs. This partnership is expected to accelerate digital transformation initiatives across various sectors in Australia, providing companies with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age. Creatio's no-code platform is not just about enhancing operational efficiency; it's about empowering businesses to innovate and adapt in a rapidly changing digital landscape.”— Said Leigh Hogan, Head of Sales at TriMation.
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
“Creatio’s composable architecture establishes a new era in business automation. We are thrilled to further expand in Australia and, through this partnership, allow more organizations to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.
About TriMation
TriMation is your partner to help navigate the complexities of automation and integration, transforming your business processes and setting the stage for your future success. We specialize in providing innovative solutions to help businesses streamline operations, enhance productivity and drive digital transformation. With a focus on customer satisfaction and technological excellence, TriMation is dedicated to delivering the best outcomes for clients across various industries.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
