Iqarus Launches Ukraine-Specific Emergency Response Training
Iqarus' USER Course aims to equip international staff with the essential skills to work safely, effectively, and confidently in the Ukrainian environment.HEREFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iqarus Training and Development, a leading provider of customised and accredited medical training and education packages, announces the launch of its Ukraine-Specific Emergency Response (USER) Course. This course aims to equip international staff with essential information and practical skills to work safely, effectively, and confidently in the Ukrainian environment.
The USER Course is conducted at Iqarus' immersive training centre close to Kyiv, which offers well-appointed classrooms, comfortable dining facilities, and practical training areas that replicate the Ukrainian operational environment. On-site accommodation is available for participants travelling to Kyiv.
"We are proud to offer this tailored training programme to meet the specific needs of those working in Ukraine," said Ged Healy, Iqarus Global Head of Training and Development. "Our local presence and understanding of the environment make us the ideal choice for in-country training."
The training is designed to minimise cost and operational disruption and is delivered in a single day. It is conducted in English, with other languages available upon special request and prior arrangement.
The course content is regularly reviewed to accurately reflect the principal risks clients encounter in Ukraine. It covers various aspects of emergency response, including presentations, guided discussions, practical training, and scenario-based simulations.
For more information and bookings, contact Kay Coulbeck at Kay.Coulbeck@Iqarus.com or +44(0)1432 355964, or Oleksandra Ruda at Oleksandra.Ruda@Iqarus.com or +38099 5539151. For more information on Iqarus Training and Development, visit https://immersivetraining.iqarus.com/.
Ends
About Iqarus Training and Development
Iqarus is a global leader in delivering high standards of medical care and internationally accredited training in some of the world's most challenging operating environments. We collaborate with a wide range of organisations, including governments, INGOs, militaries, and private companies, to provide essential medical support and training that enables them to accomplish their mission objectives with confidence.
We offer customised training packages, providing practical, hands-on learning through immersive simulations. Our expert trainers can be deployed worldwide, bringing training to you, wherever you are. With over two decades of experience, we offer a diverse range of courses, including tailored training modules, backed up by real-world experience. Our mission is to equip Learners with the critical skills to manage mitigate risk and handle emergencies in any environment.
Our training courses are informed by real-world operational support, ensuring they remain relevant and practical. We maintain multiple formal accreditations to deliver qualifications on behalf of national and international awarding bodies and tailor each program to the operational context. Our dedication to rigorous standards, quality assurance, and efficient resource utilisation ensures cost-effective programmes with auditable outcomes. We prioritise early collaboration and ongoing communication with our clients to meet and exceed their requirements.
Louise Carne
Iqarus
louise.carne@iqarus.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube