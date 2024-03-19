FIRST IMPLANTATION OF THE MOVE®-C CERVICAL ARTIFICIAL DISC PROSTHESIS FROM NGMEDICAL GMBH IN MEXICO

MOVE®-C cervical artificial disc replacement

NONNWEILER, SAARLAND, GERMANY, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGMedical GmbH, a medical device manufacturer exclusively focused on creating innovative technologies for spinal application, announces the first implantation of its MOVE®-C cervical artificial disc replacement in Mexico.

MOVE®-C combines the features of a second-generation viscoelastic disc prosthesis with the simple implantation technique of a cervical cage. The prosthesis offers physiological motion in all 6 planes including axial damping with progressive resistance to motion. MOVE®-C is the first prosthesis with additively manufactured titanium endplates and avoids the use of PE.

The first implantation of the MOVE®-C cervical artificial disc replacement was successfully performed by Dr. Contreras on March 15, 2024 in Mexico. Dr. Contreras added after the surgery “MOVE®-C is a unique viscoelastic disc prosthesis and I am happy having implanted the first implants in Mexico. The ease of use during implantation is very convincing. I am looking forward to use MOVE®-C in the future.”

“The first implantation of our MOVE®-C cervical artificial disc replacement by Dr. Contreras in Mexico marks an important milestone for NGMedical. The market entrance in Mexico is the next step in the global commercialization of our MOVE®-C artificial disc prosthesis in 2024. The spine market in Mexico is very attractive and we are proud to observe, how MOVE®-C is used and accepted even more by experienced spine surgeons in many countries. We are looking forward to the collaboration with our distributor Globaltech Medical.” says Peter Weiland, CEO of NGMedical. Mateusz Chomnicki, CEO of Globaltech Medical added “MOVE®-C is a unique viscoelastic cervical artificial disc, which opens an important future market segment for us. We are very excited about the first surgery in Mexico. Representing NGMedical with MOVE®-C in Mexico is an important step for us as being one of the leading spine distributors for Mexico.”

About NGMedical

We are an owner-managed company specializing in the development of innovative spinal implants. Many years of experience, combined with a high degree of creativity, give us the impetus to significantly advance the development of spine surgery.

The NGMedical team has been developing innovative product systems since 2001. NGMedical derived out of the company Advanced Medical Technologies AG, which was acquired by Medtronic Inc. in 2012. NGMedical exploits this longtime experience combined with a high degree of creativity and know-how for the development of further innovative product concepts. Both, earlier and today, the cooperation with a team of experienced sur-geons and scientists is the basis for the market-driven orientation. Many product solutions, today accepted and widely used as standards, derive from our team.