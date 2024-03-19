Global Glyphosate Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Glyphosate Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The glyphosate market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $15.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's "Glyphosate Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the glyphosate market size is predicted to reach $15.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.

The growth in the glyphosate market is due to the increase in demand for fertilizers. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest glyphosate market share. Major players in the glyphosate market include Sinochem Corporation Limited, BASF SE, Dow AgroSciences LLC, Syngenta Group AG, Bayer CropScience AG, Corteva Agriscience LLC.

Glyphosate Market Segments

• By Crop Type: Genetically Modified Crops, Conventional Crops

• By Form: Liquid, Dry

• By Application: Grains and Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds, Fruits and Vegetables, Commercial Crops, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global glyphosate market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The glyphosate is used in the agriculture industry to control weeds in a variety of crops, such as grains, pulses, cereals, fruits, tubers, vegetables, and other crops. Glyphosate is a low-toxicity chemical formulation that is effective for weed control. These chemicals are directly sprayed on the leaves, which are further absorbed by plants as nutrients.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Glyphosate Market Characteristics

3. Glyphosate Market Trends And Strategies

4. Glyphosate Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Glyphosate Market Size And Growth

……

27. Glyphosate Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Glyphosate Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

