Congratulatory telegram to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

TAJIKISTAN, March 18 - On March 18, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of the Russian Federation, Honorable Vladimir Putin, which reads:

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I sincerely congratulate you on your undisputed victory in the presidential elections.

The results of the voting are another clear proof of your high political reputation and the widespread support of your state policy by the Russian public to ensure the stable socio-economic development of the country and enhance its international position.

We attach constant importance to the steady expansion of the strategic partnership and cooperation between Tajikistan and Russia.

We appreciate your significant contribution to strengthening the entire set of relations between our countries.

We are ready to make joint efforts together with you in the future to bring multifaceted cooperation between the two countries to a new high level for the benefit of our peoples.

I sincerely wish you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, good health and great new successes in the implementation of the plans that you have defined for the well-being and prosperity of brotherly Russia."