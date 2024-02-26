The Damage Report on TYT Network Crosses Impressive 1 Billion Views on YouTube
Webby Award-Winning show The Damage Report with John Iadarola has joined the billion views club on YouTube.
I hope that every one of those views represents someone gaining something of value from the show - a piece of critical information, a bit of hope, a laugh, a story not being discussed anywhere else...”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TYT (TYT.com) - America’s largest progressive news network - today announced that Webby Award-Winning show The Damage Report with John Iadarola has joined the billion views club on YouTube. The daily live show provides a breakdown of the threats and challenges facing the United States and the world featuring no-holds-barred commentary and is a political digest for the 2024 election season.
— John Iadarola
Host and Executive Producer John Iadarola, said, “I'm proud of our team for reaching 1 billion views on YouTube. Not many channels can claim such a milestone. I hope that every one of those views represents someone gaining something of value from the show - a piece of critical information, a bit of hope, a laugh, a story not being discussed anywhere else, or maybe a chance to understand and articulate our values better. My aim is for viewers to walk away with knowledge that empowers them to engage their communities and drive positive change.”
Chief Operating Officer Jack Gerard, said, “We congratulate John Iadarola and The Damage Report team on reaching this milestone. The Damage Report has demonstrated exceptional engagement with its audience and joins The Young Turks as the second show at TYT Network to cross the billion view mark on YouTube.”
Over the years, The Damage Report has built a community of loyal viewers called ‘The Dragon Squad.’ The Damage Report launched in 2018 as part of TYT’s line-up on YouTube TV.
About TYT
TYT is America's largest online progressive news network and the #1 most engaged news and politics network. The award-winning network is one of the top multi-platform online content creators, generating over 500 million views a month.
Most recently TYT received the Audience Honor in the Shorty Awards for News and Media. The Damage Report with John Iadarola was recognized with the People’s Voice Webby Award in News and Politics. Additionally, Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey was recognized as the fastest growing TV news show by the Hicks Evaluation group. In 2021, TYT received the Audience Honor in the Shorty Awards for Best in Live Event Coverage for their coverage of the 2020 Election. The Damage Report with John Iadarola was a 2021 Webby Honoree for Social Media Presence. Dr. Richey was recently awarded with the Global Icon Award by the Black Media Honors and was recognized with an award by the White House for his work with gang-affected and gang-affiliated youth and social advocacy.
Julie Avancena
TYT
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other