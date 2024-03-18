Border Invasion An American Crisis by director Stan Fitzgerald premiered in GA March 9th 2024 and is now streaming
Border Invasion An American Crisis , a documentary film by Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump President , premiered in Fayette County Georgia
Border Invasion An American Crisis will be one of the greatest movies to influence a presidential election in history”FAYETTE , GEORGIA, USA , March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official Press of VFAF Veterans For Trump :
— John Fredericks
Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump President Stan Fitzgerald took on the role of director in the newly released documentary film Border Invasion an American Crisis. The film gives the perspective of looking at the crisis through the eyes of former federal ICE agent Victor Avila and will take the viewer on a boots on the ground up close gritty tour of what is really happening at our southern border.
The film premiered in Fayette Georgia to a full house on March 9th 2024. Featured speakers prior to rolling the film were VFAF national spokesman Admiral Kubic a former Trump foreign policy advisor , Jared Craig Legacy PAC President and film producer , and Jim Bennett former police officer who appeared in the film on site in Texas,
The film can be streamed at https://stan-fitzgerald.vhx.tv/
Newsmax recently covered Border Invasion An American Crisis : https://veteransfortrump.us/newsmax-covers-vfafs-film-border-invasion-an-american-crisis/
John Fredericks on RAV : “Border Invasion An American Crisis will be one of the greatest movies to influence a presidential election in history” https://youtu.be/-WTZO16FbkQ
The Film Credits :
Director: Stan Fitzgerald
Asst. Directors: Kait Branson , Drew Collins , Chad Caton
Executive Producers: Donna Fitzgerald, Jared Craig , Legacy PAC
Producer: Veterans for America First, Patrick Collis
Featuring: Gen. Michael Thomas Flynn, Victor Avila, Jody Hice , Admiral Chuck Kubic , Marziyeh Amirizadeh
Special Appearances: Sandy Smith , Carl Boyanton, Randy Clark , Gary M. Brugman, Chad Caton, Jim Bennett, Tiffany Savage aka Politically Savvy
Content Contributor: Auden Cabello
Editing: Warroom Strategies
Border Invasion an American Crisis is Fitzgerald's 2nd film. Fitzgerald previously produced "The Fall Of Deceit"
https://stan-fitzgerald.com/stan-fitzgerald-puts-fall-of-deceit-dvd-into-distribution-fighting-political-persecution/
In other VFAF news:
Stan Fitzgerald with VFAF Veterans for Trump is filming for a forthcoming Trump documentary scheduled for July 2024 release and were on site at the Rome Georgia Trump Rally on March 9th 2024 filming for it. https://veteransfortrump.us/team-trump-gives-vfaf-credentials-to-film-at-rome-ga-trump-rally-for-forthcoming-trump-film/
The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/
VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation
https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669
The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.
https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/643301334/legacy-pac-commences-fundraising-efforts-led-by-mark-finchem-to-help-elect-the-next-generation-of-conservative-leaders/
