Power Beyond Limits with BLUETTI New AC240 IP65 Weatherproof Portable Power Station
EINPresswire.com/ -- BLUETTI, the pioneer in portable power solutions, will launch another IP65-rated Water Resistant Portable Power Station, the AC240, on April 2 at 7 pm PDT. This latest offering represents a significant leap forward from its predecessor the AC60 with increased power, faster charging, innovative parallel connection, and more. It aims to empower adventurers and emergency responders alike to push boundaries regardless of weather conditions.
IP65-rated Protection Against All Elements
Gone are the days of being powerless during outdoor excursions in adverse weather conditions. The AC240 boasts IP65-rated protection, rendering it impervious to dust and resistant to low-pressure water jets from any angle. Equipped with patented technology and safeguards such as independent air ducts, sealed electronic compartments, special drainage, vacuum-coated fans, and double-layer protected ports, the AC240 ensures that water stays out while the power stays on.
Comprehensive Outdoor Power Solution
At around 72 lbs (33kg) and about the size of a standard microwave, the AC240 conveniently fits into a car trunk for portable power needs. Boasting a formidable 2,400W output, it effortlessly powers a range of devices such as air conditioners, microwaves, heaters, and coffee makers—perfect for outdoor excursions and emergencies. Its 1,536Wh LFP battery can sustain a 20 cu. ft. fridge (1.2kWh/day) for at least one day.
Featuring multiple outlets including standard AC outlets, a NEMA TT-30 port, USB-A, USB-C, and a 12V/30A RV port, the AC240 caters to diverse power needs, seamlessly integrating into off-grid power systems for self-sustained adventures. With rapid 1.1-hour AC charging at 2,400W and compatibility with various solar panels for 1,200W solar intake, the AC240 provides constant clean power for extended trips.
Expandable Power, Uninterrupted Backup
The AC240 ensures seamless power in any environment with its expandable design. It supports up to four B210 packs, each providing 2,150Wh, for a combined capacity of 10,136Wh. These packs also double as independent, water-resistant power banks with three DC outputs and various charging options.
Additionally, BLUETTI's parallel technology allows two AC240 units to be linked via the Parallel Box P480, delivering a substantial 4,800W output without altering voltage for large 120V appliances. It firstly enables parallel connection to the grid while powering devices. Combined with its responsive UPS function, which detects outages and switches to battery power within just 15 milliseconds—industry-leading speed—the AC240 promises an uninterrupted power supply indoors and outdoors.
Availability and Pricing of the BLUETTI AC240
The BLUETTI AC240, backed by a 6-year warranty, will be purchasable on BLUETTI's official website and Amazon store starting April 2nd at 7pm PDT, with exclusive early bird pricing for standalone units and bundles with B210 expansion batteries. Additionally, its premium counterpart, the AC240P, boasting a larger capacity of 1,843Wh and expandability with B210P batteries, will also be available by then.
About BLUETTI
Committed to a sustainable future, BLUETTI provides affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI has empowered over 100,000 African families in off-grid regions. With a dedication to innovation and addressing customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader across more than 100 countries worldwide.
