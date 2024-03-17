Submit Release
Teenager Arrested for Carjackings

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division announce the arrest of a teenager for carjacking offenses.

A 16-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC, was arrested by members of the Seventh District on Saturday, March 16, 2024, when he was found to be in possession of a stolen key fob that was taken during an armed carjacking. The vehicle was carjacked on Friday, March 15, 2024, at approximately 1:25 a.m. in the 1400 block of V Street, Northwest. He was charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Armed Carjacking (Gun) CCN: 24039160.

The detectives' investigation resulted in charging him with the following additional offenses:

Unarmed Carjacking (Gun)

  • On March 14, 2024, at approximately 5:32 p.m. in the 2400 block of 17th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24038958

Robbery Force and Violence

  • On March 12, 2024, at approximately 4:52 p.m. at the intersection of Eastern and Minnesota Avenues, Northeast. CCN: 24037807

Unarmed Carjacking

  • On March 12, 2024, at approximately 2:02 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr., Avene and Morris Road, Southeast. CCN: 24037705

Unarmed Carjacking

  • On March 7, 2024, at approximately 9:35 p.m. in the 2500 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. CCN: 24035339

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###

